Cyclone Murasu: Heavy rain alert for Telangana

Hyderabad: A deep depression has formed in the Bay of Bengal, and it is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm Murasu that may cross anywhere between Nellore and Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh on November 2 midnight resulting in heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in three districts of Telangana on November 4.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad centre has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rains with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on November 4 in Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad districts.

The IMD has issued a warning with orange alert that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanamkonda districts. Thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 60-70 kmph gusting up to 80 kmph, are very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda districts.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

Thereafter, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana till November 6. The IMD issued a warning that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana.

As per the national bulletin issued on the cyclonic storm “Murasu” over Southwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal, the storm moved west-north westwards with speed of 27 kmph during the day and lay centered at 2.30 pm on Sunday over the same region near Latitude 12.4°N and Longitude 84.6°E, about 480 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 550 km east-southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), 560 km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 600 km southeast of Ongole (Andhra Pradesh) and 610 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

It is very likely to move west-north westwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over west central Bay of Bengal around November 2 morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north westwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting up to 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur during midnight (11.30 pm) of November 2 to early hours at 4 am of November 3.