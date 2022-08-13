In 75 yrs, only 5 Telugus could make it to the top

Today, there are thousands of political leaders in both the Telugu States. Many of them are educated, knowledgeable, energetic, dynamic who have chosen politics as their full-time profession. There are a few leaders who are really visionaries, charismatic and crowd pullers, and given a chance, they can play key roles at the Centre and in chalking out a road map for all- round development of the country.



In the past also, many Telugu politicians showed their talent, mettle and played inspiring roles not only in the Freedom Struggle but also in building and strengthening a nascent country after the year 1947. After all said and done, here is a pertinent and pointed question – How many Telugu people occupied the highest political offices in the governing system in 75 years? Only 5 people – Presidents Radhakrishnan,V V Giri and Sanjeeva Reddy, Prime Minister P V Narashima Rao, and Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu in that order. Of course, there are a few more Telugu people who have held other top Constitutional posts such as those of Lok Sabha Speaker and Chief Justice of India.

Though Radhakrishnan and V V Giri were born and mostly brought up outside Andhra Pradesh, we regard them as Telugu people since they were born to Telugu parents. Interestingly, both of them worked as Vice Presidents and were later elevated to the office of the President. Sanjeev Reddy and PVNR started their political career very early and from the grassroots levels and graduated themselves as state and Central ministers and as CMs. Both of them proved their worth in all posts and positions that came their way and left a mark. In addition to all this, Sanjeeva Reddy and PVNR were great orators, had lots of wisdom and witticism, the qualities with which both of them impressed all and won friends across all political parties. Venkaiah Naidu also shares these qualities with them.

Venkaiah Naidu is also a gifted speaker, has lots of political wisdom, wit and gumption with which he eased the tensions and anxious moments in the Upper House and added a sense of dignity and decency to the House Proceedings. Though some of the Opposition leaders didn't approve of Naidu's way of functioning, on the whole he won encomiums and free approbation from all parties. Even as a minister in Modi's Cabinet, Naidu proved his worth and administrative prowess.

Venkaiah Naidu demitted office as the 13th Vice-President and Chairman of the Upper House on 8th August. He made a mark as a seasoned statesman when he changed many British practices of addressing and ways of debating in the House. Again his dress, food, and living style all showcased our Telugu Culture and glorified it in the power corridors of the country's Capital. In fact it is said that many MPs, their entourage, and officials from the North India loved to eat the South Indian spread during the Annual luncheon hosted by Naidu every year.

Sanjeeva Reddy had become the President in 1977 and it took 14 years for another Telugu person to become the PM in 1991 and after that it took another 26 years for Naidu to become the Vice President. We don't know how many more years we have to wait to see another Telugu person occupying one of these offices. So it is time for the people of both the Telugu States to honor Naidu. Leaders from Nellore district must take the initiative and see that all political parties in two States sink their differences and join hands in giving a fitting and rousing reception to Naidu in recognition of his long political career and for the sake of our Telugu Pride and glory.