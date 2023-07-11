India, France to explore closer ties

India has several strategic partners, but it considers strategic partnership with France to be one of its most fruitful and deliverable partnerships. It is well-known fact to recall that strategic partnership between them advanced further when France supported India strongly in the nuclear energy cooperation. Also, France has displayed its preference for India to Pakistan by stop supplying armaments latter, though it was singularly profitable. Through joint production and upgradation projects, the country has expressed its resolve to treat India as a “defence partner” rather than “defence client.” The strategic convergence of their maritime interests has resulted in a robust bilateral relationship in the Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits France to celebrate 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. Modi will be attending the French National Day celebrations, which is strategically a symbolic moment for both countries to cherish as well as to open a new chapter of cooperation. After Manmohan Singh, Modi is the second Indian leader to invite as guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade. In the Indian perception, France seems to be the closest to their political views. The notion of independence in foreign policy or strategic autonomy is close to the Indian psyche as it gained its political independence after a few centuries of colonial domination. The Indian elite cherished the French tradition in the diplomacy of strategic independence, and of strategic autonomy. Their common quest for strategic autonomy not only brought them but also keeping them together.



Over the last 25 years of strategic partnership, both have seen a convergence of views on a range of international issues. The two countries entered a strategic partnership in diverse fields ranging from defence and security, space, civil nuclear, economic, cultural, and educational linkages, to people-to-people contacts. Again, the strategic convergence of their maritime interests has resulted in a robust bilateral relationship in the Indo-Pacific. Together, they are engaged in new areas of cooperation (including counter terrorism, climate change, renewable energy and sustainable growth and maritime security) in the Indo-Pacific. The current year 2023 is ‘special’ for Indo-French relations and an opportunity to set common ambitions for the years to come.

India has several strategic partners, but it considers strategic partnership with France to be one of its most fruitful and deliverable partnerships. It is well-known fact to recall that strategic partnership between them advanced further when France supported India strongly in the nuclear energy cooperation. Also, France has displayed its preference for India to Pakistan by stop supplying armaments latter, though it was singularly profitable. Through joint production and upgradation projects, the country has expressed its resolve to treat India as a “defence partner” rather than “defence client.”

The way in which both have been trying to ‘institutionalise’ their defence cooperation in recent times clearly proven their determination to strengthen the tie-ups between both in the future. Over the years, France has emerged as the most reliable partner to India in its defence preparedness and widened its assistance to Modi’s ‘Make in India’ programme in the defence sector. As per latest SIPRI report, ‘India became the world’s largest arms importer, where France appeared as the second largest arms supplier to country.’ ‘India’s arms imports from France, included 62 combat aircraft and four submarines, increased by 489 % between 2013-17 and 2018-22.’

France prepared to think and obtain jointly the equipment of the future that will be best suitable to Indian needs. The French government has already given the consent to defence major Safran to jointly develop, manufacture and finally certify an engine that will power India’s twin engine advanced multi-role combat aircraft (AMCA) and the twin engine deck-based fighter for Indian aircraft carriers. France has always been a leading partner of India’s defence industry and today the French companies are champions of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar bharat’ (Self-reliant India). France has come out as a resourceful partner of India in the Indo-Pacific, precisely Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where China is becoming a source of great concern.

Leaning on its permanent military presence in the IOR and its specific organisational model that makes its Navy a natural contributor in addressing such issues, France’s commitment in environmental maritime security could provide a new synergy between the two countries to strengthen their joint contribution to regional stability. Indeed, this ambition matches with the willingness of India to act as a “first responder” in case of natural disaster in the region and the increasing focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) activities in Indian naval diplomacy.

The French Naval Groups are keen on a continued partnership with country to meet India’s submarine requirements. During his interaction with Indian-based press, Emmanual Lenin, the French Ambassador to India, said ‘the sixth Scorpene class submarine will be commissioned in the coming months.’ Again both, India and France agreed to each other to explore the potential for collaboration in marine science research for a better understanding of the oceans, including the Indian Ocean. One such partnership initiated by the India is the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative (IPOI), where France have taken the responsibility of being the lead for the “Maritime Resources,” which is one of the seven identified pillars.

This visit could be a momentum for both countries to reinforce their trade and investments. Economic cooperation is one area which calls for attention from both the parties so as to realise the potential that lay available unattended. France has proved and continue to prove itself as a valuable and reliable partner to India by constantly and continuously supporting India in the matter of permanent membership of the UNSC. India has been facing cross-border terrorism from its immediate neighbours while France has been targeted by terrorist groups on several occasions. France always empathised with India, a victim of cross-border terrorism and emerged as one of the ‘natural choice’ for India on terrorism-related issues because of their convergences and strong commitment towards strategic autonomy.

France is the only European country that understands India ‘positively’ and that the Indian democratic system is not an imitation of the West. There are numerous factors which convinces India to maintain close and cordial relations with France. This strategic partnership is effective, reliable, trustworthy, systematic, and its strength is anchored on the dialectics between compatible national interests and global convergence. Implementation of the strategic partnership was eased by the disappearance of bipolarity in the international politico-economic scenario and the need felt by both the countries to adapt to the new emerging multipolar world order. This mutual quest for multipolar world order makes to describe India as ‘France of Asia,’ an ally of the US which shares many values with Americans but pursue its own course.

(Writer works in the Centre for European Studies, Manipal University of Higher Education)