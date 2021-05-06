Indians and the Armed Forces

In India, as is the case in most countries, the Army is the largest force, the Air Force following as the second largest followed the Navy, the smallest. India has one of the longest military histories dating back several millennia. One must take one's hat off to the manner in which the Armed Forces of today have not only done that rich legacy and heritage proud, but have, in fact, done a great deal to add to its glory and greatness.

Coming back to the question of the appeal the Armed Forces have for the youth of the country, one cannot but be impressed by the efficacy of the publicity blitz the three forces mount highlighting various factors such as the opportunity to serve the nation, the glamour of the uniform, the adventurous lifestyle, the challenging work opportunities, the esteem in which society holds them and such like.

The pride and sense of honour that come with the career also play a very important role. After all, wearing' India' on your shoulders when you represent your country in a United Nations contingent is no small cause for pride!

Generally speaking, today's youngsters appear to prefer softer career options with attractive financial returns and perks, rather than those that involve sacrifice and hard work. Youth with an idealistic streak, however, find a career in the Armed Forces a choice option, especially as a contrast to the crass, consumerist, materialistic and individualistic culture that today's society appears to nurture. The security offered by jobs in the government and the Armed Forces, not only to the individuals concerned but also to their families, also appears to weigh heavily in their favour in such cases.

The sheer width of the canvas of opportunities of serving in different disciplines that the Armed Forces offer is another major attraction. You can, for instance, find yourself working in a military college, a nuclear submarine, a hospital, the fighter aircraft, an air – ambulance, or in the intelligence services. The fact that the educational qualifications prescribed are not too high also helps. In fact, it is a different world of opportunities.

Increasingly, one also finds people from the less affluent sections of society showing a strong preference for a career in the military (as selection process is much more transparent and just, compared to some civilian counterparts).

It is truly amazing how, especially when compared to the quality of intake in civilian careers the Armed Forces have adhered uncompromisingly to criteria regarding medical fitness, physical endurance and psychological factors in the recruitment procedures.

One cannot but admire the ease with which the Armed Forces perform the difficult task of building a common bond between and amongst the recruits who come from varying family backgrounds and cultural factors. The emphasis on discipline, respect for chains of command and lines of control and strict compliance with standard operating procedures soon converts what were raw youth, to begin with, into mature and motivated soldiers and officers.

Another aspect in which the Armed Forces truly excel is the way in which progression and development in the careers are handled. No Buggins turn please, not for them! Promotions are invariably based on performance and merit with a great deal of emphasis being placed on the qualities of leadership and the ability to build and nurture teams. And a robust environment is put in place that rewards efficiency and ruthlessly discourages indifferent performance.

Before the NDRF came into being it was entirely the three Armed Forces that came to the rescue of the civil government when disasters struck and also during law and order situations. I recall how, during a flood relief operations in 1986 which I was asked to supervise in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, I flew in an Air Force helicopter to Chennai to organise assistance from the Area Commander of the Indian Army, who readily provided generous support.

Just as in the case of other similar families, the Armed Forces enjoy a companionable love hate relationship among themselves. Those who have read 'Yes Minister', will recall that in the episode titled 'the grand design' the chief of defence staff refers to the Air Force as a bunch of garage mechanics interested in nothing but flying around dropping things on people! The British version of humour is really in evidence as the Royal Air Force has always been treated among the best in the world. Similar jokes are often exchanged in the Navy and the Army Messes.

I have described, elsewhere in these columns earlier, the interesting incident of General Thimmayya and General Cariappa. While they were cousins, a formal relationship still obtained between them. And at the time and on the day Thimmayya, having spent a week meticulously preparing for the occasion, arrived on the dot and saluted promptly but without his cap! Overly thorough preparation can sometimes lead to such costly slips!

Before I conclude I must share with the readers a thought I have been entertaining for some time now. I have been wondering whether it would not be a good idea to make a short stint in the Armed Forces (perhaps a year), mandated requirement for employment to be offered in the public and private sectors, subject of course, to other requirements such as academic qualifications, and previous experience have been satisfied. A similar requirement is mandatory in several countries accordingly such as Singapore.

Similarly, training with the Boy Scouts and Guides movement, and the National Cadet Corps (NCC), can perhaps be made a compulsory part of the curriculum in all schools and colleges. That will certainly ensure that the attention of the students is diverted away from political and, possibly, anti - social activities, and also help nurse the patriotic outlook.

(The writer is former

Chief Secretary, Government

of Andhra Pradesh)