Bhogapuram(Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport) marks the beginning of a new chapter on January 4. On this historic day, for the first time, an aircraft will touch down at Bhogapuram International Airport. The long-awaited inauguration of the Bhogapuram International Airport, which the people of North Andhra have been waiting for for decades, is a crucial milestone in the history of the state’s development.

It can truly be described as the international gateway to North Andhra. The first flight will introduce North Andhra to the world. This is not merely a technical trial. It is a moment that reflects the hopes and development aspirations of the people of North Andhra, who have been waiting for progress for many years. The landing of the first flight is not just an aircraft touching the ground; it is Andhra Pradesh soaring into the skies of development.

The story of Bhogapuram Airport is not a recent one. About 2,700 acres of land, the sacrifices of thousands of farmers, and over a decade of planning have all come together to bear fruit in the form of this first flight. Bhogapuram Airport will not only serve Vizianagaram but will emerge as a central hub for Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and the Agency areas. The neighboring East Godavari districts of North Andhra also have abundant opportunities for development across multiple sectors.

Until now, travel depended largely on Hyderabad and Chennai. From now on, air connectivity will be available directly from Bhogapuram. With international flights operating to and from destinations across the globe, tourism and commercial sectors are expected to grow rapidly.

Bhogapuram Airport is a new greenfield international airport project in Andhra Pradesh. It is located approximately 30 km from Visakhapatnam city, along the NH-16 highway, and close to the coastline. Close to the beautiful city of Visakhapatnam, the Bhogapuram International Airport is about to witness the landing of its first flight. This airport is set to become a transformative instrument for the future of North Andhra. The existing airport in Visakhapatnam is currently operating under limitations. Growing passenger traffic, the need for international connectivity, and increasing cargo demand clearly highlighted the necessity for a new airport.

An airport is not limited to aircraft arrivals and departures alone. It provides faster connectivity for industries, new opportunities for IT, pharma, and exports, a boost to tourism, thousands of direct and indirect jobs, investments in hotels, transport, logistics, and tourism sectors, and the potential to become a cargo hub for imports and exports. According to global studies, the inauguration of a major airport has the power to transform North Andhra into a new economic corridor. Economic activity can increase by 2–3 times.

Facilities such as a cargo terminal, warehouses, and specialized storage for pharmaceuticals and perishable goods are being designed to boost exports. The youth of North Andhra will no longer need to migrate to other states for employment. Investors, too, prioritize connectivity. With road, rail, and now air connectivity becoming available, a favorable environment for industrial establishment is being created in North Andhra.

On the occasion of the first flight landing, it is everyone’s responsibility to remember the sacrifice and trust of the farmers who gave their land. This project can be considered truly successful only when the benefits of development reach the local people.

The greenfield international airport under construction in Bhogapuram Mandal of Vizianagaram district is progressing rapidly, with works on the terminal, runway, ATC tower, and apron moving at a fast pace. In the first phase, a state-of-the-art terminal is being constructed to handle 6 million passengers annually. The runway is being designed with a length of approximately 3,800 meters, enabling large wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 to land.

An attractive, technologically advanced terminal will be constructed to handle up to 18 million passengers annually. After years of waiting, Bhogapuram International Airport has taken concrete shape. This stands as a strong testament to visionary leadership. Today, a plane has landed at Bhogapuram. Next, investments will land. The dreams of the youth will be realized.

Located 35 kilometers northeast of Visakhapatnam, this region is emerging as a new commercial and industrial zone, connecting Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Kakinada, and Rajahmundry through the Golden Quadrilateral. One of India’s largest ports, Visakhapatnam Port, is located near Bhogapuram, and its proximity to Gangavaram Port enhances its multimodal logistics capability.

This strategic location enables efficient export of goods by air, sea, and road, reducing transportation time and costs. The airport also benefits from its proximity to the Vizianagaram Industrial Zone and national highways. Although Bhogapuram Airport is still in the development phase, it is well-positioned to meet the high cargo demand from several agricultural and industrial regions of the state.

As a result, the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) has identified Bhogapuram Airport as a key element in facilitating the state’s future growth through exports. Bhogapuram will serve as a major export gateway. Aquaculture and seafood products such as shrimp and fish can be exported to the US, EU, and Japanese markets. Flowers, papayas, bananas, mangoes, and other horticultural produce grown in the Krishna and Godavari deltas can also be exported.

(The writer is Member of Parliament, Vizianagaram)