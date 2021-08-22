Is the Indian judiciary really transparent?

An ordinary citizen is scared of the courts in his dealings as he is scared of the Damocles' Sword - contempt of court. He is not aware of this nomenclature. The CJI has been very vocal in his opinions on the happenings in the country as there is no contempt involved for him.

He lamented over the lack of application in the legislative setup where laws and amendments are passed. He made a mention regarding illustrious lawyers having been part of the process of legislatures. Unfortunately, we often see many lawyers across the country indulging in untoward activities bringing disrepute to the profession. We had instances recently if lawyers going scot free after lowering the dignity of the highest court and SC also preferred to turn a blind eye. The courts, without any exception are in dire need of looking inward to rectify the situation in the light of mounting number of pendency. One finds courts as a matter of routine post pone hearings on even flimsy grounds. This is all the more prevalent in the matter of cases pertaining to high profile people, especially politicians. We have an instance of a high profile politician and his son getting any number of adjournments. Has the judiciary ever introspected into these cases?

Further, it is strange that the judges in the High Courts and Supreme court are many times sons of former judges. Could anyone explain the logic or basis of this strange phenomenon? There was a brave attempt by the government to bring some order into judiciary by National judicial accountability Bill which was duly scuttled by the judiciary. Is the judiciary unwilling to have a transparent structure?

Many times, there is always a reference to eminent people by the courts. Are these people eminent by virtue of their positions, qualifications, power? There are/were occasions when these people were exposed for their wrong doings using their eminence. An ordinary, law abiding citizen, with immense moral strength and patriotic fervour would like to be enlightened.

— J Kannan, Hyderabad