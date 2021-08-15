Maharishi Sri Aurobindo: A great spiritual luminary  

India celebrates her 75th day of Independence on August 15. But many do not know that it is also the 150th birth anniversary of Maharishi Sri Aurobindo. He being one of the greatest spiritual luminaries of our land, it is critical that we recall his vision of India and comprehend the significance of his message delivered on the day of Independence, August 15, 1947. He stated that the coincidence of the date of his birthday was 'not a fortuitous accident, but as the sanction and seal of the Divine Force'. This is evident in the work and life that he led.



He speaks of how the world movements that he had dreamt of in his lifetime are on their way to achievement and announced that free India will be playing a lead role in it. The first of his 'five dreams' is immediately of great importance today for us. It is about India obtaining freedom but still not achieving unity. He speaks of two issues; problem of the depressed class and the Hindu-Muslim communal divide which must be resolved. He declares that the political partition must not be accepted for ever and only be 'a temporary expedient'. "By whatever means, in whatever way", "the Partition must go", or else India's "internal development and prosperity may be impeded, her position among the nations weakened, her destiny impaired or even frustrated." "It is necessary for the greatness of India's future." After 75 years are we any closer to this possibility?

The next dream was "the resurgence and liberation of the peoples of Asia and her return to her great role in the progress of human civilisation." This seems to be unfolding and India taking part with 'energy and ability' in the configuration of some of the Asian nations under SAARC. Assuredly, it is a step in the direction of Akhand Bharat.

"The third dream was a world- union forming the outer basis of a fairer, brighter and nobler life for all mankind." The Council of Nations coming together under United Nations surely indicates what Sri Aurobindo mentions as "a new spirit of oneness will take hold of the human race." "The unification is therefore to the interests of all." "Here too, India has begun to play a prominent part," as she "looks into the future and brings it nearer...for a bold and swift development."

The fourth dream is "the spiritual gift of India to the world." This is increasingly apparent over the years. "India's spirituality is entering Europe and America in an ever increasing measure." As he mentions, "there is even an increasing resort not only to her teachings but to her psychic and spiritual practice."

"The final dream was a step in evolution which would raise man to a higher and larger consciousness and begin the solution of the problems which have perplexed and vexed him since he first began to think and to dream of individual perfection and a perfect society." He hopes that "the initiative can come from India and, although the scope must be universal, the central movement may be hers."

Sri Aurobindo has gifted India with these abundantly rich possibilities; its left to the nation to take a lead for a glorious future.

(The author is Principal, Sri Aurobindo International School)