Managing energy

Energy management needs to be handled deftly. Managing time, tasks, people or groups rests on the energy we possess and how we use it efficiently. We need to know how to maximize energy levels and time to improve high end efficiency. We must understand the factors causing low productivity and the way energy is managed. How we use our energy rests on our mental dynamics. We need to understand our body clock, evaluate peak and downtime, mapping goals to enhance energy levels.



Organizations scout for employees who have a great buoyancy with complete engagement and measurable results. People across all streams are the force who build and enhance the growth value. Individuals with wholesome energy work and grow in value proposition. Working overboard due to demands at work takes a toll on the health. This has a reverse cascading effect on the deliverables and work productivity. Our practices can be expanded and reinforced through corrective measures, practices and behaviors. Organisations should take charge to keep the workforce motivated and rejuvenated, to bring out the best. Recharging individuals will enable them for greater work charge and enhancing outcomes.

Thanks to technology,we are spending most of our time around computers. We can't keep going around at high speeds for long. We need to be rhythmic in using our energy efficiently for all our activities. This leads to consistently sustainable productivity, top notch performance and inclusiveness along with impactful engagements.The unique framework for fueling productivity through energy management is an essential ingredient. We need to explore the energy states be it at the physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual elements. If we identify the patterns of managing each dimension of energy source, we can better our growth trajectory and those of our teams with greater success and toning the potential of the workforce.

Let's examine how we spend our energy qualitatively, the number of hours we spend constructively on a daily basis by engaging ourselves with dynamic time metrics. Prioritising tasks to meet our energy levels and balancing them evenly in the performance of tasks is required. End results will be based on energy management and is not limited by time. Energy management will tone up one's achievements whatever the area. When emotions are balanced & positive it's enhanced with the quality of energy irrespective of any pressures.

To work on goals that require high end performance, it's essential to know your path. Energising ourselves and others is no doubt a gift and a morale booster to others. Let's draw a line between positive and negative energy. Managing energy is a core discipline at work and encouraging others to do the same. Identifying the team's strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities will open up new vistas with performance shooting up.

Energy has a direct impact on growth. If clear of how energy will be utilised, one gains an edge as a leader. One should have a road map of one's direction, to adjust the sails accordingly. Identifying the tactical approaches, and focusing on complex elements are crucial. Energy is contagious, be it positive or negative. One must take care to shun negative energy which has a toll on one's well being. Positive energy has a positive vibrancy. Negativeness hampers growth.

Individuals need to become aware of their own energetic ebbs and flows, including how to match their work output to these and learn techniques. The essence of life is energy. When enthusiastic, one brings in more passion. Energy creates more energy, the ebb and flow of energy is a true beacon to explore and attain one's true potential.

Skills

• Managing time

• Sustainable high results

• Behaviour patterns

• Work life balance

Objectives

• Energy management

• Improving performance metrics

• Avoiding emotional drain

• Examining span of attention

• Striking a balance between care for others and oneself