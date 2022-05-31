Menstruation: Has western paradigm altered perceptions?

Recently we celebrated Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Day. Menstruation is one of the most basic human physiological processes related to the propagation of our species. And it is fascinating that over thousands of years, a perfectly physiological process finds itself intricately linked with a whole set of cultural, social, and religious beliefs. The entire discourse of menstruation has now changed to that of hygiene and rights- purely biological, nothing sacred, nothing to be ashamed of, and nothing impure about it.



In the social context, again the western paradigm of rights has taken over the narrative. The dealing of menstruation is a completely private affair with sanitary pads as a tool to declare equality by 'not missing any action'. All spheres, including the commercial, focuses specifically on the twin issues of menstrual hygiene and independence.

As Nithin Sridhar details meticulously in his book, Menstruation Across Cultures, the social and cultural practices many times, go far beyond these straightforward modern narratives and it would be useful to understand some of them before condemning them outright. Anthropology is the study of human customs and beliefs; and which finally show us why we are humans. The two concepts of sacredness and impurity are the main issues which make menstrual understanding so interesting.

In Hindu traditions, there are many deities and goddesses associated with fertility and menstruation. These deities are the manifestations of the primary Shakti. Hindu traditions clearly consider menstruation as a sacred and a positive process worthy of respect, worship, and even celebration. Unfortunately, nowadays the practices surrounding menarche and menstruation have strong negative connotations either by blind mechanical restrictions or completely throwing them off as taboos by the ill-informed families combined with a secular discourse in the environment.

The sacred aspect and the Asaucha are complementary- two sides of the same coin. This period of temporary state of impurity or 'Asaucha' is a time where the Rajasic energy is pent up in the body. This places certain temporary restrictions and lifestyle modifications which includes physical isolation from the rest of the house, avoidance of physical activities, avoidance of kitchen work, and abstinence from sex. These restrictions neither degrade women nor make them inferior by any stretch of the imagination. However, menstruation most importantly is a self-purification process at the physical, mental, and spiritual levels. There is no connotation of inferiority, degradation, or subjugation.

Yogic literature and Ayurveda look at menstruation as a physiological process deeply connected with the Vayus or forces in the body. The impurity aspect has more to do with a temporary state of heightened Rajasic energy and Dosha imbalances in the body, which needs countering by a period of physical and mental rest along with dietary modifications. The modern narrative regarding this practice has been consistently that of subjugation.

All the Abrahamic religions subscribe to the categories of purity-impurity and all of them have menstrual restrictions but the foundational principles are different. Menstruation in Hinduism is a state of heightened Rajas; in Abrahamic religions, it connects with Original Sin. Purity-impurity attaches to vitality and competence in Hinduism; whereas it associates with virtue and sin in the Abrahamic religions. These are some clashing elements between the Hindu and the Abrahamic view of menstruation. Greco-Romans, Mesopotamians, and the Egyptians of ancient times show many similarities to Hinduism with respect to the sacredness and purity/impurity of menstrual practices.

Menstrual practices across cultures have been an interesting phenomenon and to understand them fully is the need of the hour. The modern Hindu women pulled in opposite directions by the sacred traditions on the one hand and the contemporary scientific narrative on the other becomes confused even as courts deliver judgements related to religious issues based on ideas of gender discrimination. Unfortunately, the non-physical aspects have become 'taboos', reducing menstruation to negative notions of pains, cramps, and a hindrance in the way of progress. Now, the whole conversation of menstruation is hygiene and independence. Anything else is discrimination or sadly, a superstition.