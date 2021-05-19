Modi-Shah image suffers a huge dent

Seven years ago, in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed to power, riding the crest of a wave, having projected himself as the most popular and decisive leader India has ever known. He was joined by Amit Shah, first as BJP President in 2014, winning over States to the BJP and then as the Union Home Minister in 2019, presiding over the National Disaster Management mechanism. The two have since projected themselves as Jodi No 1.

Prime Minister Modi, as the overall Head of Government, and Home Minister Amit Shah, as head of the National Disaster Management mechanism in the country, found the fury of Corona Virus pandemic hitting hard the entire nation. From the 5th worst affected country in the world during the First Wave, India has now moved to world's number one position in Corona cases and deaths. If any proof is needed of the magnitude of the catastrophe hitting India, one has only to see the flames of mass funeral-pyres in crematoria across the country shown on TV screens by the various news channels. Failure in the elementary duty of the Modi Government to ensure supplies of oxygen, has cost the nation dearly. Covid patients in the hospital ICUs and even in hospital parking lots, died gasping for breath in the absence of availability of oxygen.

According to Commerce Ministry Report, India sold large quantities of oxygen to the world during the first ten months of fiscal 2020-21. The oxygen exports increased by a staggering 734 per cent in January 2021, especially at a time when the pandemic was also set to peak, according to experts.

Nearly 6.5 crore doses of vaccines were exported by the Modi Government, jeopardizing the vaccination drive within the country. People, who have taken the First Vaccine Dose, are now waiting for vaccine stocks to arrive for taking the Second Dose. What is more is that while the Modi Government took the responsibility for vaccinating the frontline workers and those above 60 years age and above 45 years age, it washed its hands off the responsibility of vaccinating the 18-44 years age-group, shifting the responsibility of Vaccination on the States, whose financial condition is already stretched.

What is worse, it allowed differential pricing of the same Vaccine, which it is difficult to defend. Besides, now States have no Vaccines and are waiting for the arrival of Vaccine stocks to roll out vaccination drive for the 18-44 years age-group.

Significantly, in Uttar Pradesh, right under the nose of Yogi Adityanath Government, more than half-a-dozen ruling BJP MLAs died of Covid, which is a telling commentary on the state of affairs in the largest Hindi-heartland State. In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 18 senior Professors in various Departments of Aligarh Muslim University died of Covid. An estimated over 700 school teachers have died in Uttar Pradesh, including a pregnant lady, who was forced to attend polling duty for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections.

These elections have been conducted in almost 60,000 Gram Sabhas of UP, without any thought of the catastrophe. People are dying in homes across rural UP, but these deaths are not even counted as Covid, because people have not been tested.

Far from using the over 6 months precious time available after the First Wave, to ramp up medical facilities, like ICU beds, oxygen supplies, medicines and vaccines availability, Prime Minister Modi was in a self-congratulatory mood. What is worse, he began mocking other countries, saying how they proved totally wrong that the pandemic would create havoc in India. India, he boasted, was the world's pharmacy, as India was supplying medicines and vaccines for other countries.

International community is now rallying around to rush aid to India. Interestingly, during the Kerala floods, when State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wanted to take help from Gulf countries, the Modi Government dissuaded him from doing so. The argument was that India does not accept international aid. Ironically, the Modi dispensation is now looking to all countries all across the globe for aid to trickle in, in order to help the Indian people.

Finally, the matter landed in the courts, in the face of deafening silence of the Modi Government on the issue. Several High Courts pulled up the political dispensation for its lackadaisical attitude and approach in dealing with the pandemic. In the Delhi High Court, the Modi Government, represented by Additional Solicitor-General Chetan Sharma, contended that the Supreme Court had not directed the Centre to supply 700 tonnes, but to just fulfil the deficit in oxygen supply.

The Delhi High Court took strong exception to the Additional Solicitor-General dismissing as "rhetoric," Delhi Government counsel Mehra submission that "people are dying" due to lack of sufficient oxygen supply to hospitals in the National Capital.

This past week, finally the Supreme Court has constituted a 12­member National Task Force to streamline and ensure the efficient and transparent allocation of liquid medical oxygen equitably to all States. Perhaps the Supreme Court stepping in is symbolic of the colossal failure of the Modi Government in tackling the pandemic. This was an indictment for Prime Minister Modi, who never tried of tom-tomming himself as the most decisive leader of India.

This situation, however did not come about suddenly overnight. As the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo was busy in the political conquest of West Bengal, the situation on the pandemic front slipped out of hand and spiralled out of control. By the time the Modi Government realized what was happening, it was too late in the day and the damage was already done. The Jodi Number 1 became helpless, mute spectators. They even forgot their Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans, as they faltered for words to explain away this dastardly situation that shocked the whole world.

Perhaps, the Modi Establishment is still unable to come to grips with the gravity of the pandemic situation. In the First Wave of Corona Virus, the highest single-day figures were less than the one lakh. In the Second Wave, the highest single-day cases crossed the 4,00,000 mark and the highest single-day deaths figure has crossed 4,000. Tragedy has not left any family untouched. Everyone has suffered a loss in their family or in their friends circle, loosing their near and dear ones. Unlike the First Wave of Corona pandemic, the Second Wave is not a natural calamity, but a man-made tragedy. It is a man-made tragedy because, the Modi Government clearly ignored the experts warning and the global experience of the Second Wave of the pandemic coming with greater severity.

If this was not all, the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and the mammoth election rallies in the election-going States served as the trigger for the Second Wave of Corona. What was most indefensible was the green signal from the Modi dispensation for the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and the massive crowds at the election rallies addressed by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the five Assembly elections that the became super-spreaders of the pandemic.

Lakhs of people visiting the Kumbh in Haridwar were all mostly from rural areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, besides New Delhi. As a result, for the first time, the pandemic spread rapidly in the villages of Uttar Pradesh, where there are no medical facilities available to meet requirements of the pandemic.

Surely the larger share blame rests with Prime Minister Modi, as he happens to be Head of Government. At the same time, the people cannot absolve themselves of their share of responsibility. Despite the First Wave of Covid pandemic, they failed to adhere to and observe Covid-appropriate behaviour and Protocol. Even after both doses of vaccination, there is no escape from Covid-appropriate behaviour: compulsory wearing of masks, frequent use of Sanitizers and handwash and physical distancing. After all, each individual has to take responsibility for his own personal safety and individual life. This cannot be outsourced.

(The writer is AICC Secretary In-charge of Odisha and former MLC)