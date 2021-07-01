MyVoice: Views of our readers 1st July February 2021

Honour PV with Bharat Ratna

The rightful demand for Dr P V Narasimha Rao to be nominated for Bharat Ratna is sadly getting delayed, despite exemplary work by PVN as Prime Minister of India, during Congress rule in the country. PVN was undoubtedly an outstanding person, with vision and wisdom about the country that was the asset and quality with him, unlike many people in the Congress.

Indira Gandhi recognised the calibre and talent of Narasimha Rao; and the latter was loyal to Mrs Gandhi and the party throughout, even when the UPA was not in power. The coterie surrounding Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, sadly did not fully appreciate the potential and political skills of Narasimha Rao, to treat him badly when PVN had died; by failing to grant the minimal respect and reverence the individual was expected of.

Telangana cannot forget its great son and patriot, and what the TRS has been doing in this regard, cannot be thought to be an extraordinary act in honouring P V Narasimha Rao, by erecting a life-size statues in his honour, and demanding Bharat Ratna for him by passing a unanimous resolution in the Assembly, asking the Centre to confer on him the ultimate title of national recognition for his all-round achievement as a chief minister of AP, and Prime Minister of India. It is sad that Congress did not think this necessary in case of PVN, while it missed no chance to confer this title on all past members of the Gandhi family.

It is time for BJP-led NDA government to correct the situation, looking things in perspective to confer the National honour of Bharat Ratna on Dr P V Narasimha Rao, along with other great personalities in the sporting arena, like Milkha Singh, who passed away, last week , due to Covid . The title is meant for every great son and daughter of India, who had to contribute in terms of the social, cultural, political arena of the country.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Is Spelling Bee contest important?

The year-after-year U.S. Spelling Bee Contest (The Hans India, June 30, 2021) reminds me of Agatha Christie late 1950s film "Witness for the prosecution" with famous Sir Charles Laughton and Marlene Dietrich as main cast. The question therefore arises: Is an expertise in knowing spellings of all the words necessary, especially words of foreign origin, rare words? We have dictionaries, google searches. Up to some level of school/college, it is alright. Beyond that it is "huge" stress on children who many a times are virtually forced to enter such contests. Health in any game, sports, or academic exercises is the most important. Practicing spellings is highly strenuous and it does not help enhancing IQ either. Some of the readers may be remembering a detailed news-report a few years ago that appeared about a USA-based young husband-wife literally forcing their 11 year old son to compete in it when the boy was begging he is not interested he would rather like to study and learn many other subjects of his interest. Parents did not listen. The child broke down on the test date and was later under psychiatric treatment for 5 years. We do not know how many such cases are their in USA among NRI children. No wonder native Americans don't care for trivial contests, whereas we feel proud about our children. All I am trying to say is parents must not force on children their likes and dislikes.

Prof B R Sant, Hyderabad

Stringent punishment, a must

It was shocking to see the CCTV footage of an Audi car being driven recklessly and hitting the auto rickshaw from being hit from behind resulting in death of the passenger and full damage of auto. It was only a miracle driver escaped death.. It is good that police have taken quick steps to nab the Father and son duo for reckless driving and killing an auto rickshaw passenger. I think based on the CCTV footage and statement given by the auto driver, the duo should be booked for murder and not even culpable homicide. I don't think the court should seek more evidence which would only prolong the case. Apart from sentencing the duo for murder they should be asked to compensate the driver to purchase new auto and family of victim should be compensated to the tune of Rs one crore or more. This may sound like a bizarre suggestion. However, unless a tough call is taken, such reckless acts would be continued by affluent family members. However, I doubt whether affluent families and even others would learn from such reckless drunken driving and only stringent punishment would help.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad