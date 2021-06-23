MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd June 2021

Don't open schools from July 1

This refers to 'What's hurry in reopening schools, ask doctors'( THI June 21). The decision taken by the TS government to reopen educational institutions, schools and colleges on July 1 is imprudent. I think Huzurabad byelection prompted KCR to lift the lockdown entirely. Doctors and parents are reluctant and don't see eye to eye with the Chief Minister's hasty decision. According to doctors vaccination is the only solution to curb Coronavirus. It is mandatory for students to take jabs to protect against virus.

Parents are very anxious and apprehensive about the safety of their children to attend physical classes. It is vulnerable and unsafe for children to attend physical classes without taking jabs. They are unable to put to wear masks for hours at a stretch. They feel suffocated to wear masks continuously. Teachers with masks are unable to clarify and explain lessons in an explicit and lucid manner. It is cumbersome for children to maintain physical distance. It is imperative and wise for TS government to put off the decision to reopen schools from July 1 and allow all educational institution, schools and colleges to take online classes until the students take jabs.

Zubair Khan, Hyderabad

We are not out of the woods yet



There is news that Delta plus Covid cases were recorded in Maharashtra on Monday which is again causing great concern. State after state are relaxing Covid restrictions one after another as Corona cases are residing.

Some states like Telangana have completely lifted lockdown and curfew restrictions. What is astonishing is that even mass transport services (like MMTS) were given a nod to run their services where people normally travel by hanging and virtually no space between passengers. We can't live in lockdowns continuously. But at most should be taken while relaxing lock down restrictions and it has to be done step by step. On the other hand vaccination drives are not going at brisk pace as there is a huge gap between supply and demand ratio. Considering all these, is the stage perfectly set again for a possible return of Covid 3.0 as feared by our medical experts and imposing Himalayan thrust on the medical fraternity?

V Nagendra Kumar, Hyderabad

Vaccination issue



Absolute transparency is required to be put on the print media and social platforms, on the availability of vaccine stocks at all government and corporate hospitals. Presently people have realised that vaccination is necessary for survival. However, they are not aware about the vaccine availability in the various government and corporate hospitals so as to take a call which place to proceed for vaccination.

It is a matter of deep concern that on one hand we have huge gatherings in the government hospitals for getting vaccination and on the other hand corporate hospitals roll out programmes for residential colonies for vaccination drives. When the corporate hospitals do not get the minimum strength for vaccination in the residential complexes, the complete mission fails leading to wastage of precious time and energy.

It should be made compulsory for corporate hospitals to open a counter at the government hospitals. Those individuals who want to pay and get vaccinated, at the corporate rates, should be vaccinated from the corporate hospital quota. Taking a cue from the permission Indian Railways gave private airline operators permission to open their counter on railway stations. A passenger who wanted to travel urgently purchased the air ticket when train ticket was not available.

Further people from the lower income group and the daily wage labourers should also be permitted for vaccination from the corporate quota. The payment terms for the LIG and migrant workers should be relaxed. Payment on instalments basis through debit card can be agreed upon by the Corporate Hospitals.

P Satya Lakshmi, Secunderabad

Action afoot in J&K



Centre's rethinking on restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is a welcome step. There is no point in blaming the government for having made the State into UT at the first instance. Situations in States like Kashmir keep changing, sometimes violent and sometimes peaceful because of its geographical location. Further, basically Kashmiris are peace-loving people and do not like to be taken for granted. I remember visiting Srinagar some three years back and my short conversation with a medical shop owner gave me a glimpse of how Kashmiris view things. When I asked him why is Kashmir always in the news for wrong reasons unlike in seventies when it was truly a paradise. He just said that a Kashmiri loves one and all but at the same time not afraid of anyone. Love is the language of communication seems to be the order of the day here.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Long toil awaits oppn parties



It is a fact people by and large firmly believe that there is no matching personality in the opposition that equals PM Narendra Modi and same is proved in the 2019 elections when Modi was returned to power second time despite his government's failures. To counter this issue, opposition need to win the confidence of people by taking up their genuine issues without blaming Modi blindly (Pawar to lead oppn against Modi, June 22). Anti- BJP parties should realise that it cannot form government without first proving itself as a successful opposition .

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad