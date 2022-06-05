MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th June 2022

Peacekeeping is paramount

"Time to stop digging up past"is a reasonable,rational and relevant appeal.What do we gain by digging up past?History should not repeat itself.And also, how far should we go back in history?There comes a point where fact and fiction merge blinding our vision of present and future.Are we going to build,destroy,rebuild and destroy forever?As was rightly asked, don't we have better things to do in life?

A sacred place is a sacred place irrespective of the faith that is followed.One should realise God is omnipresent and there is no dearth of places of worship and prayer.As Mohan Bhagavat said let bygones be bygones and let us live peacefully together.

Dr J.Bhagyalakshmi,Madanapalle

Avoid sensationalism

It is very unfortunate that incidents of rape/ harassments of girls for marriages resulting in gruesome killings /suicides of involved persons are on the increase in both theTelugu-speaking states in the country. The immediate actions by certain political parties accusing the police personnel of inaction is most unfair. I don't understand how the police can presume such incidents to happen in any place for that matter and any time and how can they immediately catch hold of the culprits unless they have sufficient clues. There may be involvement of any persons but innocents cannot be arrested. In the recent gang-rape of the minor in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad the police would certainly follow the clues and have a logical conclusion as to who are involved in this ghastly crime whether minors or majors.

At the same time it is also shocking that some TV channels to get TRP ratings encouragefocussed discussion on the issue irresponsibly forgetting pretty well that a young girl's life is involved in the incident. All said and done, the cops also should monitor all pubs/high end restaurants after around 9 pm in mufti for some time so that they can have a hint about wrong doings and wrong doers nearby those places which happen around those times. Unless there is tight monitoring and immediate punishment ( as per law )such crimes cannot be detected in time. While all politicians do have sympathy for the innocent victims, they also should have restraint and discuss the issue peacefully with the cops.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Blend theory and practice

We highly appreciate the timely article "Practical training over theoretical knowledge" by Archana Rao (3rd June 2022) in Young Hans. It is absolutely right that with newer technologies evolving, the upgrading of academic syllabus is essential, especially in the fields of engineering, IT and a few others. Because job demands demand newer skills. It will be a win-win for both employers and employees. The same (upgrading of syllabus) is applicable to practical training programs being given by governments of India (and states) in rural and urban areas.

Upgrading of syllabus is simple affair in this modern IT era. Educational experts must regularly have video conferences on the same. Editors of media too must be included in discussions on upgrading. Their all-round awareness comes in handy.

Theoretical syllabus giving knowledge should not be undermined. Both theoretical and practical knowledge go hand in glove to establish scientific thinking minds and efficient output. Smartness is having a balanced syllabus including both theory and practicals, whenever required. Tomorrow this mixture can help students in innovations, inventions and smart research. Usually illiterates (rural or urban people) go for practical training. Their theoretical knowledge levels can be enhanced by books with more of pictures or comics like textbooks and "animation online teaching".

SahasraNivritiVislesha, Secunderabad

No Avakaya for this year?

Telugu ladies are busy in the month of May especially in preparing annual edible pickles Avakaya, Magaya and other mango-related pachhadis. But this year, it has become heavy financial burden to middle class families as the cost of mangoes and it's ingredients like sesame seed oil (pappunune), red chilli and mustard powder are not within the reach of purchasing capacity. Five to ten rupees are charged per one mango for cutting into pieces. Under these critical conditions, most of the families have declared holiday this year which never happened in the past fifty years. Good variety ripened mango fruits are sold at an exorbitant rate of Rs.100 per kg against Rs.30 to Rs.40 in the previous years. Anyhow, the life of middle and lower class people is wretched and highly distressed on account of skyrocketing prices and diminishing the value of money.

All essential commodities are soaring. We are going far away in realising a welfare state. In our democratic set up, we proudly read a bookish quotation that people are rulers and elected are servants as Prime Minister also affirmed that he is Pratham Sevak. These statements remain a laughing stock.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Morale-boosting win for Congress

The latest victory of Congress in Thrikkakara bye-polls verdict in sitting seat of Congress has boosted morale and self-confidence of Congress and ruined ambition of ruling party of CPM

to attain century in number of seats won. In fact,setback during polls is likely to reduce speed of governmental procedures related to controversial Silver Line Rail Project.

Although CPM and government claim that polls verdict will not affect, indications available is that style of functioning followed hitherto for project will not be followed hereafter. While saying that developmental politics raised by government is not adequately discussed, government evaluates that protest against the project was exploited by opposition

B V Thampi,Thiruvananthapuram

English medium is no panacea

The ill-thought introduction of English medium in primary schools would be a great blow to the already tottering Telugu language and culture sadly. A 'colonial consciousness' believes English as naturally superior to any vernacular language for higher education and economic prosperity too. Arguing for a vernacular language would be either 'regressive' or a false sense of 'nationalism'. Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Germany, France, Russia, Germany, and Israel using exclusively their own languages strongly disprove a connection between English medium and economic prosperity. Thiong'o, a Kenyan writer, calls English a "culture bomb" for other cultures which annihilate a people's belief in their names, in their languages, in their environment, in their heritage of struggle, in their unity, in their capacities, and ultimately in themselves. He can as well be speaking for India. Cultural denigration and destruction manifest itself clearly in the attitudes of our intellectual elites, bureaucracy, academics, journalists, and authors writing in English. By trying to make English compulsory at primary level instead of allowing an Indian to reach the highest levels of arts and sciences in any vernacular language of comfort, our state policies are only hastening the demise of the great Indian culture and becoming a continuing colonial project.

Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

RS polls and rank opportunism

In a political culture that lacks the moral quotient, opportunism is considered an acceptable transgression. It's a sad commentary that with the Rajya Sabha elections couple of days away from now, the shopping season seems to have begun. Parties are busy gathering their legislators together and packing them off to locations where the chances of being influenced directly to vote against the official nominees are less.

When the anti-defection law was added to the Constitution, the purpose was to deter MPs and MLAs from changing parties, which may be due to the lure of office or similar considerations. Though the law applies equally to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, it does not cover cross-voting for the Rajya Sabha polls since it takes place outside and not inside the House. Having tighter legislation could be one solution to the problem, but the political will for such change may be lacking. There is much at stake: from gaining numbers in the Upper House to political one-upmanship of ensuring victory that can be career-defining.

Several factors play a part in the choice of candidates, not necessarily revolving around what the MP brings to the House or can contribute by way of discussion and debate. It was in 2013 that a prominent Haryana MP remarked that 'Rs 100 crore can buy you a Rajya Sabha seat'. Nine years on, big money has a dubious role. The decline could not be more demoralising.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru