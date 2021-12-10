Nation lost a highly decorated soldier

It is a sudden shock to the entire country that CDS General Bipin Rawat along with his wife and 11 other crew members who died in a chopper crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. He was one of the most decorated persons of the defence forces and the first Chief of the Defence Staff. During his 43 years of tenure in the Armed Forces, he was the mastermind behind counter insurgency operations and an experienced hand in high altitude warfare. Many changes have come in the Armed Forces in his tenure. He was always at his best from his childhood as an alumnus of the NDA and IMA. All the people souls who died in the crash should rest in peace.



Manoj Kumar Rathna, Warangal

II

Our country is very unfortunate in losing several topmost personalities who have sacrificed their total life in their respective fields of occupation. It is utterly shocking to hear that our Chief of Defence forces Rawatji and his brigadier wife Madhulikaji along with 11 Army personnel died due to their helicopter crash. The country can never forget the sacrifices these defence people make in giving security and happy sleep to its citizens by their sincere dedication and firm determination in working along the country's borders 24 hours every day. It is the duty of all the civilians in the country to salute all these heroes who have died for the sake of our country.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

III

It was General Rawat who first spoke about the two-and-a-half front. The sacrifice of soldiers is celebrated with joy by some traitors by spitting out their mental poison, and talking of "divine intervention," "karma has its own way of dealing with people." It is too deplorable.

Tarun Patidar, Ujjain

IV

It's a great loss to the country to lose a dynamic leader abruptly who was actively involved in the mission of integrating all three wings of military. Rawat had proved his mettle as an able leader in military services and affairs of defence and was given the job to reform the military structure to suit the contemporary challenges by being at the helm as the first Chief of Defence staff. The nation salutes him with tear-filled eyes and heavy hearts.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

V

The entire nation is mourning the tragic end of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and other soldiers in IAF chopper crash. Hans India in its editorial, "Nation loses an extraordinary soldier," (December 9) paid a touching tribute to the lives lost with many statistical details on the earlier crashes and the men killed. However, every such mishap is an irrecoverable damage to the nation. A big salute to the departed souls.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

VI

The Coonoor helicopter crash, in which CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and many other military personnel were killed, takes place at a time when India has been regaining the pride of place in becoming self-sufficient militarily, in the global scenario. India's prayers are with victims of the chopper crash. India faces a new challenge in choosing another individual who can fit into his role to carry forward the confidence of the three wings of defense forces.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

VII

General Bipin Rawat's untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed forces and the country. Destiny snatched away a great soldier, a true patriot, a great military leader, whose contributions to our nation cannot be explained in words as our country will never forget his exceptional service. This type of untimely death of soldiers is really a great shock to our nation and we Indians bow our head in prayers and in grief. I join with every Indian individually expressing our collective inconsolable grief.

Zakir hussain, Kazipet

VIII

"Nation Salutes Hero" by Ramu Sarma (9 December) is indeed a well-deserved tribute to the General who had said "Mera kaam election jeetna nahi hai" was of course used by those who won elections using actions of Generals like him. The death of India's first CDS, his wife and other soldiers is indeed a great loss to India and the Indian armed forces and I join the nation to pray for the family members.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad