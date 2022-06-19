Need to keep tabs on Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is a major public health issue and one of the most common inherited disorders in the world. SCD affects millions around the world. The 19th of June is World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, a UN-recognised day dedicated to raising global awareness of the Sickle Cell Disease. "Shine the Light on Sickle Cell" is the motto of World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2022. It is vital to celebrate this day so that the general public is aware of the complexities of Sickle Cell anaemia.

SCD is a set of blood abnormalities that are usually passed down through the generations. Sickle Cell anaemia is the most frequent type of anaemia (SCA). It causes a change in the oxygen-carrying protein haemoglobin, which is found in red blood cells. The patients frequently experience acute pain, which is referred to as Sickle Cell Crisis and sometimes it may cause life-threatening complications. Early diagnosis is important for best treatment options. SCD is diagnosed through a blood test. Since this disease is most commonly diagnosed in children, it is necessary to raise public awareness so that treatment can begin as soon as possible. Every September, National Sickle Cell Awareness Month is commemorated to raise awareness and funds for the prevention of SCD and to garner attention on the need for research and treatment of SCD.

Increasing knowledge and acceptance, according to organisations like the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, is vital to better understand and manage the SCD diagnosis and care (SCDAA). Despite the obstacles, sickle cell disease treatments are progressing. Thanks to modern treatments, patients can live a happy life free of disease-related symptoms and suffering. World Sickle Cell Day is an opportunity to increase awareness about sickle cell disease and to keep a close eye on it.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad