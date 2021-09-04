What a performance! What we call differently-abled and differently capacitated people have come up trumps with one of the best performances in the Olympics. 13 medals so far and counting. These athletes have put nation and performance over everything else and focussed on excelling. These are people with extremely challenging backgrounds, have had to work hard fighting impoverishment; societal attitudes; gender bias and so many other hurdles. But they have kept persevering and succeeding.



That's the spirit of India, that's the spirit of victors. Salute them. The way they carried on with their shortcomings with the super show is very enervating. Still they wanted to perform better despite the hardship. Whereas our cricket team is undergoing a honeymoon rather than making a good show on overseas surfaces.

Moreover, our main aim is to play the Indian Pandemic League in the UAE.

It is time for the Indian cricket team to look at these unsung, unknown, unheralded heroes and learn from them and more importantly hang their heads in shame. If you approach your game with even a fraction of the dedication, commitment and attitude of these heroes, you too can be a world beater. And more importantly, add a dose of humility. Pandemic, Paralympics and performance all rolled into one to make a precious way of achieving the best in the world of sports.