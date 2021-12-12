Protect mental health in face of another variant

Reports about the latest Covid variant of concern, Omicron, have exploded all over the news. Will there be masks and lockdowns again? Will we need booster shots? What about border closures? Some will be worrying about getting refunds for their interstate Christmas holiday trips.



Many others may be grappling with a sense of deja vu and hopelessness – wondering how they will get their life and mental health back on track, again. Distressed Australians have called Lifeline for help, often for issues relating to economic hardship, relationship breakdowns, loneliness, and self harm. The call numbers in September stayed just as high, and were 30% higher than the same time last year.

As we continue to live in uncertain times, there are things we can do to boost our mental immune system to help us stay as resilient as we can, for whatever 2022 may bring:

1. Focus on nutritious brain food: Pay attention to what information your brain has consumed today. Our mood shapes what comes to mind, and what comes to mind also influences how we feel. So when we feel bad, negative things come to mind easily, which makes us feel bad – forming a negative loop. On top of this, if our brains are flooded with negative pictures and information from news and social media, then when we think of our future, our minds will easily be filled with compelling yet distorted negative images and thoughts. This can fuel a negative cycle of anxiety and despair, making us feel hopeless and helpless.

2. A daily dose of rewarding activities: Whether it's cooking, working in the garage, going for a jog, or listening to music, doing things we find rewarding and that absorb our attention can boost our positive emotions, recharge our energy, and even treat depression. If motivation is lagging, evidence shows imagining ourselves engaged in activities we want to do more of, but keep putting off, can make it more likely we'll do them.

3. Connecting with and helping others helps us: Preliminary findings from a survey study we conducted during lockdown last year found those who maintained frequent social interaction with people they felt close to experienced lower levels of loneliness. This was particularly true for those already experiencing elevated depression symptoms. Helping others greatly benefits our own mental and physical well-being and builds a buffer against negative stress. We can help others or give them the gift of helping us because it'll likely make them feel better too.

4. Build a mental toolkit: The right time to boost mental resilience is now – but it can be hard to navigate all the information available. Look for information that's evidence-based and resources that have been checked by experts. Living through a pandemic is testing our resilience and challenging our coping abilities in ways they've never been challenged before. But new tools, expert advice and support is available.

(The Conversation)