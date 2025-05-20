The dum biryani doctrine: How Bharat is cooking Pakistan’s collapse

As Pakistan simmers under internal discontent and external pressure, Operation Sindoor has exposed both the fragility of its nuclear posturing and the myth of its military invincibility. Bharat’s strategic patience is working toward cooking Paksitan towards a slow, controlled dismantling.



Pakistan is at the crossroads, facing an existential crisis. Only time will tell whether it can survive in its current form and size. However, it is in Bharat’s long-term strategic interest to see a Pakistan that is reduced to a fraction of its present size, confined to the Punjabi heartland.

A smaller, more manageable Pakistan under true civilian control would pose far less of a threat to regional peace. But for now, Pakistan finds itself on a two-way boil—externally humiliated and internally simmering with disillusionment.

Operation Sindoor marked a turning point:

Bharat not only conducted precision strikes on terrorist camps and infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and its occupied territory (PoJK) but also released conclusive evidence that senior Pakistani military officers attended and even gave state funerals to UN-designated terrorists eliminated during these strikes. This demolished Pakistan’s long-maintained façade of being a ‘victim’ of terrorism. Instead, it stands exposed as an incubator of terrorism, offering sanctuary, training, logistics, and financial support to jihadist networks, all while playing the victim on the world stage. Operation Sindoor lit up Pakistan’s wick on both ends, resulting in a two-way boil—internal and external.

External humiliation:

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani establishment responded with panic and propaganda. It claimed to have shot down advanced Indian aircraft and destroyed military installations—yet offered no proof. These wild, baseless narratives collapsed almost instantly.

Even more alarming was that on May 11, its defence minister issued veiled nuclear threats, which can only be described as nuclear blackmail. This reckless statement, delivered without provocation, highlighted to the global community that Pakistan is not a responsible nuclear state. It raised serious concerns over Islamabad’s fitness to be at the nuclear table. Countries that possess nuclear weapons are expected to show restraint, not desperation. Will this recklessness lead to Pakistan’s exclusion from the nuclear high table?

Further, its military spokespersons held press conferences that looked more like tactical training sessions for a carefully selected group of “friendly” journalists. Instead of transparency, the goal seemed to be damage control through distraction.

But the damage was already done. The international community watched as Pakistan shredded its own credibility, layer by layer. Its lies were exposed, its threats condemned, and its internal confusion was on full display.

The internal slow burn

Internally, the façade of unity is beginning to crack. While politicians, media personalities, YouTubers, and even sports figures rallied behind the army in the immediate aftermath of Operation Sindoor, the dust is now settling.

Questions will emerge: Why did the army provoke a conflict it couldn’t win? Why was Pakistan unable to defend its critical military infrastructure, including radars and airfields? And most importantly, was the country’s nuclear bluff finally called?

Pakistanis are beginning to realise that their so-called “invincible” military has repeatedly failed them. Four wars have been lost to Bharat, and the army has become more adept at suppressing its people and running businesses than defending the nation.

Journalists on the ground will dig out the truth but may choose not to go public for now. Politicians and mullahs, through their network of grassroots supporters, will become aware of the real damage inflicted. Retired generals and officials, though publicly silent, must be privately seething as they witness the country deteriorate at breakneck speed. The disillusionment is real.

Pakistan has long claimed that its internal troubles are rooted in its support for the U.S. during the Soviet-Afghan war. That excuse has worn thin.

Like dum biryani–cooked from both sides

Pakistan is like a dum biryani—sealed from all sides and being cooked slowly from the top and the bottom.

Externally, it is being grilled by diplomatic isolation and military humiliation. Internally, it’s stewing in its own contradictions, corruption, and public discontent.

Operation Sindoor has triggered a slow but inevitable breakdown of Pakistan’s power structures. This is not just about restive Baloch, Sindhi, Pashtun, or PoJK regions, who have long been alienated from the Punjabi-dominated power structure. This time, the boiling shall happen within the Punjabi core itself—the same ruling elite that has always been at the centre of power.

When the noise subsides and chest-thumping ends, three key segments—politicians, media, and retired elites—will begin to quietly question their future under a crumbling military establishment.

Pak fragmentation is inevitable:

The disintegration of Pakistan is no longer a matter of “if,” but “when.” Many geopolitical experts in Bharat believe that the break-up of Pakistan into four or five entities—Balochistan, Sindhudesh, Pashtunistan, PoJK (which may reintegrate with Bharat), and a Punjabi rump state—is inevitable. However, fragmentation alone is not enough.

For true peace to prevail, the Pakistani military and its terror-exporting establishment must be defanged. Only a Pakistan where the army functions under civilian authority—confined to a smaller Punjabi territory—can cease to be a threat to Bharat and the region.

Until then, Bharat must continue to apply calibrated pressure—diplomatically, economically, and strategically. Operation Sindoor was not just a military strike—it was a message. A message that the era of double games is over, and that Pakistan’s slow, dum-style boil will continue.