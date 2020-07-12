The perils of e-learning are many

One of the most controversial issues during this Corona pandemic is the restoration of the academic activities through online or e-learning process. The dreadful aftermath of Corona has left education system haphazard across the country. Luckily the Centre has come forward with a timely and an otherwise creative solution.

They have given an exclusive right to the state governments to resume online classes. Since the cases of corona has been rising alarmingly and spreading like a wildfire the possibility of reopening schools is at a standstill.

State governments and the managements of unaided schools have been running from pillar to post to provide online education to the students concerned of their jurisdiction using myriad platforms.

Certainly, it is the only timely and practical remedy for the rehabilitation of the ongoing educational process which was hindered due to the corona outbreak. Most of the parents heaved a sigh of relief as soon as they heard the news of the commencement of schools through online process.

Recent study suggests that online classes cannot be a creative substitute for the regular or offline classes. Most of the parents have been found groping in the dark unable to know how to manage the online learning process of their children as they can't afford adequate electronic gadget to manage their children's education. The price of mobile phones, laptops and other essential electronic gadgets have been skyrocketing as a result of the surge in e-learning process.

Frequent use of electronic gadgets will have a long-standing abominable consequences among the school going children. It may cause irreparable damage on their sense organs, especially on their eyesight. Excess use of internet brings an adverse effect on the children .The parents and teachers who had been once insisting the students to abstain from the excess use of mobile phones are now deliberately insisting them to use or access it. It is a strange and ridiculous thing.

The students of the urban area have a little more easiness in accessing the online classes than the students of rural areas. About 65 % of country's population lives in rural area. Out of the remaining 35 per cent of population, only about half of them are found in a comfortable state to access the online classes .If it is the situation in urban areas the plight of the people of rural areas may be much worse.

For the families with more than one child, the feasibility of attending online classes for all of them is quite uncertain. On the other hand children from rural areas are at a standstill .The economic viability of the families of these children ,specially with more than one child, are quite inconceivable. Most of the children in rural areas are unable to access the online classes since the Parents of those children find it difficult to make both ends meet .

Under such circumstances online classes may be a burden to such families since many of those families are found reeling under the atrocious consequences of Corona pandemic. If this situation remains for a long time the plight of the underprivileged children may go worse. A timely and creative remedy should be sought at the earliest to provide education for all without any bias and irregularity.