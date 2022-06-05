Thrust to Indian traditional medicine exports

With an aim to oversee exports of products of Ayurveda, Homoeopathic, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Unani systems and address trade issues pertaining to these alternative medicine sectors, the Central government has recently launched the Ayush Export Promotion Council (AEPC). The Council was officially unveiled by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on April 20.



The Council was created by the Union Ministry of Ayush in cooperation with the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, along with other stakeholders such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Invest India. It will have an exclusive focus on the implementation of trade-related initiatives and easing of trade issues while representing the interest of the Ayush exporters in all interactions with domestic and global stakeholders. The Council will monitor exports of Ayush drugs and even services of the Ayush systems.

The AEPC, which will have an exclusive focus on the implementation of trade-related initiatives and easing of trade issues in the Ayush sector, is being set up on the lines of Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), which plays a key role in promoting exports of pharmaceutical products. Pharmexcil's role in boosting the pharmaceutical exports from the country is now well known. It periodically makes representations to government of India and other agencies in India and abroad to get amicable solutions for the common problems of the industry; makes suggestions to government of India on policy issues relating to pharma exports, it organises periodical seminars and interactive meetings on export related issues; organises Business Meetings in India and abroad; and organises trade delegations abroad.

Surely, AEPC will also be working on the same lines which will spur global market entry and will encourage domestic players to enhance quality standards and production capacity. The government's initiative, which will definitely give a boost to the Ayush exporters, follows the emerging opportunities in Ayush products as there is a growing interest across the world in Ayush-based solutions for disease resistance and treatment for the Covid-19.

The world now knows that Ayush products played a key role in providing the much-needed immunity to the people to fight against the dreaded disease of Covid-19. It is a fact that there is emerging evidence about correlation between the low Covid-19 mortality rates and large-scale adoption of Ayush prophylactic solutions by the people in India.

Besides, the protection offered by the Ayush systems to the common people during the pandemic neutralised the scepticism that many people had about the efficacy of the medicines and products offered by these systems. No doubt, there has been a constant momentum in the area of Ayush exports and now the proposed Council is expected to further propel international orders for Ayush products. The government has sent out a clear message that there is immense global potential for the Ayush products. So far, export of Ayush products came under Pharmexcil, herbal extracts was under Shellac & Forest Products Export Promotion Council (SHEFEXIL) and medicinal plants came under APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority). Now all of these products will come under one Council. The spurt in exports of Ayush products in the recent months is a direct reflection of their growing popularity in many countries.

Now, setting up of an exclusive export promotion Council for this sector will come in handy for cashing in on the prevailing situation. It will help to upscale trade quickly in order to meet the growing demands from India and abroad, and to serve the larger number of people who are now looking up to Ayush systems for maintaining their health by boosting immunity. A huge opportunity lies ahead for the around 8,800 license holders of the Ayush industry in the country.