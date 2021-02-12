Tribal feast with Telangana taste

With the pandemic, every individual has a changed lifestyle, food habits and has begun seeking organic and forest products. There is huge demand for the immunity based products especially from forest.

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) has organised a Aadi Mahotsav in Dilli Haat from February 1 -15. The Mahotsav is enthralling the visitors with exhibits of tribal handmade products, cultural events and cuisine from the states of the country.

The traditional Haat Bazaar has various crafts, paintings, handmade stationary, bags, organic products, apparels and clothing, jewellery, woolen products, artefacts, products for home, pottery and soon.

The major attraction of the overall Haat Bazaar in post-Covid arena had a focus of immunity boosters from forest products. There were around five stalls representing the state of Telangana. Each stall had unique products that were reflecting the tribal artistic work.

The jewelry made of coin metal included earrings, studs, bangles, chains, necklaces, finger rings and soon. There was an attraction of Ludo game sheet made of cloth with embroidery work and coins and dias are in wooden handmade shape. The old five paisa and 25 paisa coins are used to design finger rings and chains which had a beautiful handmade finishing.

The two stalls at the food court attracted the visitors with spicy dishes. Hyderabadi chicken biryani served with raita and mirchi ka salan, most farmers festive food of Telangana native i.e. Bagara rice with chicken masala of course the dessert was sold out kadhu ka kheer.

Apart from Telangana cuisine,a special mention of unique stall of Jharkhand with exclusive dishes made of Ragi flour like Ragi kheer, ladoo and Ragi rasgulla. And one could end the meal by having a hot khawa tea from Jammu and Kashmir stall which suited the cold climate of Delhi.

The exhibition had captured the visitors with a short cultural performances from the tribes from various states. The Mahotsav had maintained sanitisation supply to visitors.

The saree products can be bought online on tribesindia.com but you are going to miss the Live performance of artists and the relaxation for your eyes and mind by a sight of beautiful natural colours display of products with traditional art. Soon, there will be an exclusive store of all tribal products from Telangana state at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi.

TRIFED is a national level cooperative body established in the year 1987 to bring about socio-economic development of tribals in the country by providing marketing opportunities at national and international markets.

The state of Telangana has achieved 84.8 per cent i.e. 4325 out of 5100 targeted beneficiaries on board, in collaboration with Tribal Development, Forest Development and nodal department in Tribal Welfare department. The implementing agency is Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Corporation limited.

The Van Dhan - TRIFED has a regional officer in Hyderabad as a point of contact. The State is having 4 government owned retail outlets located in Hyderabad. There are 17 Vandhan Kendra's promoting many value- added products.

