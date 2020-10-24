Trump and the American voter

The edit page article (October 23) of K Krishna Saagar Rao predicts that Trump would win again. It is not what one loves to believe, much less digest. With Trump, the question always is, what is right with him? The columnist speaks about some of Trump's actions, that might have had some traction with American voters. Yet, it is difficult to assume that they are all achievements in the proper sense. Given the opinion poll leads of Joe Biden, there is a belief that this time around Trump would be dumped by the voters. But the nagging doubt is, in the last election too, he was behind in the opinion poll ratings.

When it came to the final result, he lifted the trophy. Last time, may be because, he was untested, he got a chance. But, it is a real worry that despite what he did and didn't do, he is a serious contender once more. I distinctly remember an article of the columnist in the this very paper predicting the win of Donald Trump last time too in an assured tone. He was proved right. One hopes, at least this time around, he may go wrong. If trump posts another victory, one has to think seriously about the form of electoral systems.

The electoral college system of America has the negative effect of nullifying the majority popular will. One doesn't know exactly why the system was formulated in the first place. Anyhow, here is a man,who is with sheer bravado is threatening the lovers of democracy of substance. It is a riddle that Americans elected Barack Obama and are poised to elect Trump second time, if the columnist gets proved right once again.

Yalamudi K, Khammam