Twitter row: India takes no-nonsense approach

The new foolproof, no-nonsense approach adopted by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, to take on the wayward US-based company Twitter, to make it fall in line with India's rules and regulations, without mincing words is a path breaking move, in taming social media organisations operating in the country that were earlier, following their own principles and logic, caring two hoots for Indian IT.

Time has come for India to dig in the heels to be firm as things are appearing to go out of hand as evident from posts and comments on Twitter and Facebook, in the guise of right to opinion and freedom of expression that in the first very first glance, fail to conceal their true motive and agenda behind such comments being overtly and unwarrantedly anti-social and anti-national. This has become a regular pattern by some individuals and organisations, against the country that is far from truth to berate and undermine the sovereignty of the country, having the potential to poison the minds of the gullible ones with such sort of misinformation.

This doesn't mean that regular and level headed individuals who have been using these social media platforms have nothing to fear, and they can continue to air their views and opinions without any fear or control as long as this is in the good of the country, to be constructive and to point out at shortcomings and lapses on part of the government.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru