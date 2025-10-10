UNO should be decisive to contain terrorism

India opposes the United Nations including Pakistan on the most important anti-terrorism committees, but there is no evidence that it is being effective or taken seriously. This situation now demands that India take tougher diplomatic measures. Only if countries suffering from terrorism join together and our nation fights alongside them is there a chance that terrorist activities will be checked. We must pursue that course



The United Nations Organisation has shown what it means to hand over keys to a thief! In June this year, Pakistan was given leadership of two extremely important UN committees, surprising the entire world. One was the Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, and the other was the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the 15-nation UN body.

Those decisions — taken at a time when Pakistan’s role is being questioned in combating terrorist activities — make it impossible to ignore how the UN is viewing this issue. For July month Pakistan even assumed the presidency of the UN Security Council preparing agenda on matters relating to all issues including terrorism.

Previously, countries like Libya and South Africa were criticised by other countries when they held UN council’s positions relating to terrorism. In the light of these developments, surprisingly, the IMF has also approved Pakistan a loan of $1 billion. It appears, from this arrangement, that the UN is effectively providing financial assistance through Pakistan that could nurture rather than eradicate terrorism. How can global terrorism be contained under such circumstances? These decisions signal to the world that international institutions lack the will to stamp out terrorism.

When Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently spoke and slung mud on India at the UN General Assembly, India’s representative delivered a strong and appropriate response. Citing incidents in Kashmir, India revealed Pakistan’s encouragement to terrorist activities, instead of suppressing them, and also exposed Pakistan’s conduct.

The Pahalgam incident has revealed several things. It was enough for the whole world to see how terrorists carry out such indiscriminate acts—and to take appropriate decisions. Hafiz Saeed is a terrorist listed by the UN! Not only has Saeed been seen in many places, he has even provided financial support to terrorists. It is ridiculous that, although he has been involved in many incidents in Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir, on paper he is shown as if “in custody”. Those terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor, were given state honours while being cremated.

Army and police officers were present much to the discredit of their own country in the eyes of comity of Nations. International media highlighted this news, which lowered Pakistan’s image in general. What more evidence or proof is needed to show that Pakistan openly backs these terrorists? When such evidence and proof exist, is it reasonable to appoint Pakistan to key positions on UN committees set up to combat terrorism? Everyone must think about that.

Not only did American surveillance systems locate Osama bin Laden’s hideout near a Pakistani military academy—they also were able to neutralise it. There is abundant evidence that groups like Lashkar‑e‑Taiba and Jaish‑e‑Mohammed (JEM) operate cross‑border terrorism with Pakistan’s support—but the UN seems powerless to act. No one should be surprised that, however extreme President Trump’s views may be, some people consider it entirely appropriate to halt financial assistance to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF’s decision to lend to Pakistan has also been criticised. India opposed that assistance by deciding not to participate in that meeting. It can be seen as the UN, in a way, giving some recognition to this state‑sponsored terrorism.

India opposes the United Nations including Pakistan on the most important anti-terrorism committees, but there is no evidence that it is being effective or taken seriously. This situation now demands that India take tougher diplomatic measures. Only if countries suffering from terrorism join together and our nation fights alongside them is there a chance that terrorist activities will be checked. We must pursue that course.

America’s many forms of support to Pakistan are also enabling terrorist actions. Meanwhile, India is improving its diplomatic relations with Russia and China. If these countries collectively and forcefully call out the U.S. and the U.N., such actions might be halted for a while. Only if India’s voice, along with those of other leading nations, reverberates in the many committees will there be a real chance to confront acts of terrorism.

Not only by participating in UN committees, but also by promptly informing other countries’ members, along with evidence, whenever opportunities arise, our country may be able to curb Pakistan’s influence at least to some extent. We must intensify our actions in that direction.

Regarding Afghanistan, we must take major diplomatic steps to isolate or influence the Taliban government. With the unrest in Balochistan against Pakistan, India cannot afford to stand back; it should more actively involve its intelligence and monitoring mechanisms—agencies like RAW to influence agitators of Baluchistan to counter terrorism in those parts.

Suggesting actions is easy; implementing them is very hard. But India is already making advances across many fields and is steadily establishing itself as a leading power. Some West Asian countries and certain Islamic states are recognizing Pakistan’s weaknesses. With China and India can further improving their relations, if all these countries can be persuaded to align with our arguments, they will join efforts—alongside the U.N.—to suppress terrorism.

(The writer is a retired IPS officer, who has served as an Additional DGP of Andhra Pradesh)