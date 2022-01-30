'Unstoppable' special episode to spotlight show's best moments

The makers of Balakrishna's talk show 'Unstoppable - With NBK' are coming up with a special episode, which is aired this Friday. Sharing an update of the same, the team shared a poster of Balakrishna and wrote, "Conversations, inspirations and a lot of smiles as we revisit the best of 'Unstoppable'."

As mentioned by the team, the special episode of 'Unstoppable' gave a special treat, as the editors have captured the best moments from all the episodes of the season.

'Unstoppable- With NBK' had Nandamuri Balakrishna's debut in the OTT space, as it also marks his first time hosting a celebrity talk show. The show had several renowned actors and technicians of Tollywood, chat with Balakrishna, as he was seen showing off his perky side.

Mahesh Babu, Nani, Ravi Teja, Brahmanandam, Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, and many other noted celebrities were present at the show and entertained the viewers with their chats. Mohan Babu and his family attended as first episode guests and the finale of 'Unstoppable' featured Mahesh Babu as the guest. This episode turned out to be the best episode of the season.

Balakrishna, who wrapped up the curtain-raiser season of 'Unstoppable- With NBK', will soon kick-start shooting for the upcoming season of the super hit celebrity talk show.