What makes India Unshakeable

India as a country has witnessed a rich history of the ruling, being ruled, and being looted by various radical invaders. What one must ponder over here- What made everyone enticed to invade and set their heart onruling INDIA? India always had an economic and strategic advantage that entices Britishers and other radical invaders to capture and loot our traditions.



What British Historian Grant Duff said about Great India in his times- "Many of the advances in sciences that we consider today to have been made in Europe were in fact made in India centuries ago".

The rich culture and tradition of humility and humanity which was considered a soft edge is now taking a shape of Vishwa Guru and World Leader.

Some of the bold old inventions of India remind us of how we have always contributed and presentedto the world.

The Concept of Zero- originated with Mathematician Arya Bhatta. This concept and its integration withthe Price Value system led to writing numbers and doing business across the world. In the 5th century, he discovered the astronomical and mathematical theories in which the earthspins on its axis andrevolves around the sun in the heliocentric theory.The accuracy in the explanation of Pi was also explained by Bhatta to the world. The great mathematician left the world to play in their currency and enjoy doing business globally.

"We owe a lot to the ancient Indians teaching us how to count. Without which most modern scientific discoveries have been impossible" - Albert Einstein.

Way back in the 12th century AD, India was the first one to smelt zinc in the distillation process. There was an attempt by ancient Persians as well to reduce zinc oxide, yet they failed.

The Modern India- Lead with Humanity and Business Reformation.

Let's take a clue from how India is emerging as a World Leader in the New World Order- Never been a self-serving Nation- India has exported medicines during the Pandemic.As per the reports, India has a share of 20% of the global supply volume and a contribution of 60% of the global vaccines.The biggest milestone in pharmacy is the availability of affordable HIV drugs.The rough time of refugees in Poland when they were struggling for basics was fed by the Indian NGO Akshaya Patras's kitchen.The robust collaborative supply chain model of the NGO fed refugees as emergency food relief during Ukraine- Russia Crisis.

The Foreign Policy of India has contained India and created trouble for Pakistan. The Presidency of G20 in India will help in shaping global architecture and good governance in economic issues.We have reformed our business norms. National Logistics Policy and e- Rupee have reformed and integrated several ministerial departments and created an ecosystem for smooth business. From inventing Zero to digitizing Rupee India has not only touched places remotely, yet also aided countries in debt and emerging as Potential Super Power. So, the excellence in the diverse aspects and India's business acumen have made India unshakeable.In the biggest economic crisis, the nation has moved ahead in strategic ties and formal partnerships and accelerated global expansion and perception.

Change the Narrative

The traditions ofwell-informed Indians has been faded away in today's segment to mere ignorance and unawareness and the influence of the West. The easy availability of information and the unchanged education system also contributes to living withillusioned and partial information. Westand tall as a Nation and recovered from Price Rises, Inflation, and Recession, after all, adversaries are only because of our past achievements and diversity, and business acumen,which has been strong to lead the world in their most formidabledays.

Even though lots of debates and blame games debates are seen in the media- yet who should be blamed? Is the government always responsible for everything? Or we forgot the Preamble of India as "We the people of India"?

The author is a columnist and economist. She is an Ex-Army Officer and is associated with BRICS Research Conference 2.0.