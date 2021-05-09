What will Stalin do in these challenging times?

DMK President M K Stalin's assumption of office as Chief Minister in the absence of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa on the political stage marks the beginning of a new era in Tamil Nadu politics. M K Stalin takes up the reins of power amidst the Covid-19 pandemic to find his job more challenging and his responsibility greater. His government must step up efforts to contain Covid-19; it must be its first task. Science and empathy for people in difficult and distressed situations should guide its handling of the pandemic.

The change of government in Tamil Nadu is significant in terms of ideology and culture, apart from politics. The new government is unlikely to be pliable in the manner of the EPS government for the BJP to implement its agenda. On a lighter note, the DMK should be beholden to the AIADMK for making it easier for it to come to power by its alliance with the BJP. As the inheritor of the legacy of Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar, M.K.Stalin will continue to be in the vanguard of the ideological battle against Hindutva. As a leader representing the will of the people of Tamil Nadu and occupying the seat of power, he will protect and preserve Tamil culture and identity, oppose Hindi imposition, NEET and discriminatory laws like CAA and prevent desecration of the statues of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar and Periyar and painting of sage-poet Thiruvalluvar saffron and communal disturbances by right-wing groups.

The sanction of Rs. 4000 for each household as Covid relief, free medical treatment for Covid patients in private hospitals, reduction of Rs.3 for one litre of Aavin milk, free ride for women in government-run town buses and setting up of an exclusive department for redress of grievances in 100 days' time announced by M.K.Stalin on the day of his being sworn in CM come as clear indications that the government is determined to play its role as the main provider of welfare.

We were disappointed that only two women were made Ministers. A mere 6% of berths for women who make up half of the total population does not help bridge gender inequality. The underrepresentation for women in the Cabinet must be rectified to achieve some semblance of gender balance.

M.K.Stalin holds power as an instrument for public service. It will be his endeavor to ensure that his administration is free from the taint of corruption. He has to provide a people-friendly, welfare and development-oriented and corruption-free government if he is to make the DMK people's natural choice in 2026 and carry out his plan of action for ten years.

G David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu