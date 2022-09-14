100 students selected to study in Wharton School USA

A 100 Jindal Global University (JGU) students will be selected to participate in Certificate Programme designed exclusively for the students of JGU in collaboration with the world-renowned, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, USA, which is an Ivy-league institution and has consistently been ranked number one in the world.

Among the notable alumni of the Wharton School are Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, John Sculley, former CEO of Apple, and Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn.

These full-time JGU students will be selected on merit from the twelve schools of JGU to study at Wharto's Aresty Institute of Executive Education in Summer 2023.

The landmark partnership between India's world-class private university (ranked number one in India in the QS World University Rankings 2022, three times in a row) and the Wharton School (ranked number one in the Financial Times MBA 2022 ranking) augurs well for promoting excellence in management education.

The industry-relevant programme at Wharton will offer specially designed modules, including business model innovation and ecosystems, international banking and financial markets, entrepreneurship and technology innovation, global business strategy and mergers & acquisitions, strategy with analytics, and strategic leadership and influence. The course modules will be offered by the Wharton faculty, who are world-leading scholars in their respective fields of business, finance, and entrepreneurship. Students will receive a certificate on the successful completion of this programme.

"This is in line with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, which has recognised the role and importance of internationalisation of Indian higher education. Indian students, post pandemic, have an aspiration to study at world-class institutions in India and abroad.