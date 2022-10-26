11-yr-old win bronze medals

Linisha R, an 11-year-old student from Ekya School, BTM Layout, has bagged the Bronze medal at the U-13 Karnataka State Basketball Championship. She was widely appreciated for her performance (she scored ~ 45 points in the tournament) by ex-players, other coaches in the circuit and the audience.

Following the success at the State Championship, Linisha has also won the inter-club championship conducted by NPS Jayanagar (Coolulu Club) in both U-13 and U-16 categories. In the new-age format of 3X3, she has been judged as the 'best player' for her performance in the 3X3 Tarmak Cup conducted by Decathlon. Her team also won the championship in both U-13 and U-16 categories.

"I am proud and overwhelmed for representing my school at the National Level Championship. I thank my basketball coach, Vanishree and Sangeetha Hebbar, for their support and training. I wholeheartedly thank my teachers and principal for encouraging me to achieve this feat. Before the pandemic, I got an opportunity to represent the state at a national-level U-10 tournament organised by an NGO in Mysore, where my team emerged as the winner," said Linisha