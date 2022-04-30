25th convocation held at LBSIM

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), Dwarka, Delhi organised its 25th convocation wherein 241 graduating students from the 2020-22 and 2019-2022 batches were conferred PG diplomas. The chief guest was Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode.

The toppers of each PGDM programme were awarded gold medals in recognition of their academic accomplishments. Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode congratulated the graduating batch for their unprecedented adaptability and agility shown in the past few years of Covid; epitomised by uncertainty and volatility.

"The foundation of management education is about creating values and values are created when the cost of bringing in people and resources is less than the benefits you get. The methods and mediums in management may have changed but the foundation of management is still the same,"

He further added, "Management is all about making a more productive, capable, and creative human being. As long as there is talent there will be opportunities in every career field."