  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Young Hans

30+ offers to GITAM student

Meghana Reddy Kolli
x

Meghana Reddy Kolli

Highlights

Department CSE, School of Technology, GITAM Deemed to be University,Hyderabad student Meghana Reddy Kolli received offers from 30+ institutes for admission into their respective Post Graduation Programs for the Academic year 2022-24.

Department CSE, School of Technology, GITAM Deemed to be University,Hyderabad student Meghana Reddy Kolli received offers from 30+ institutes for admission into their respective Post Graduation Programs for the Academic year 2022-24.

Meghana received calls and offers from 30+ institutes in India; some of the prominent

ones include IIM Indore, MDI Gurgaon, IIM Kashipur, IIM Amritsar, IIM Bodhgaya, IIM

Sambalpur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Jammu, IIT ISM Dhanbad, IIT Jodhpur, IMT-Ghaziabad,

Nagpur; Hyderabad, IMI-Delhi, Kolkata; Bhuban eswar, SPJIMR, Mumbai, NMIMS

Mumbai, Masters Union, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai; Gurgaon, Nalsar University, University of Hyderabad and University of Delhi. She is a student life associate for GITAM, Hyderabad campus. She is also a certified Cybercrime intervention officer under the National security database through ISAC India and trained in Professional ethics-Recognized by the Ministry of Education, Evaluated by AICTE under NEAT 2.0. She also completed multiple internships and gained good exposure in the real world.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X