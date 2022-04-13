30+ offers to GITAM student

Department CSE, School of Technology, GITAM Deemed to be University,Hyderabad student Meghana Reddy Kolli received offers from 30+ institutes for admission into their respective Post Graduation Programs for the Academic year 2022-24.

Meghana received calls and offers from 30+ institutes in India; some of the prominent

ones include IIM Indore, MDI Gurgaon, IIM Kashipur, IIM Amritsar, IIM Bodhgaya, IIM

Sambalpur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Jammu, IIT ISM Dhanbad, IIT Jodhpur, IMT-Ghaziabad,

Nagpur; Hyderabad, IMI-Delhi, Kolkata; Bhuban eswar, SPJIMR, Mumbai, NMIMS

Mumbai, Masters Union, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai; Gurgaon, Nalsar University, University of Hyderabad and University of Delhi. She is a student life associate for GITAM, Hyderabad campus. She is also a certified Cybercrime intervention officer under the National security database through ISAC India and trained in Professional ethics-Recognized by the Ministry of Education, Evaluated by AICTE under NEAT 2.0. She also completed multiple internships and gained good exposure in the real world.