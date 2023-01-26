74th Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour

Hyderabad: The 74th Republic Day celebrations were held with patriotic fervour and gaiety at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus, here, on Thursday.

Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, EFLU, and Mem-ber, UGC, New Delhi, unfurled the National Flag at the university.

He paid tributes to the architects of the Indian Constitu-tion for gifting the country with one of the finest and com-prehensive constitutions in the world. The Vice Chancellor stated that the EFLU is growing from strength to strength by emerging as top class higher educa-tional institution of global eminence in languages, litera-tures, and other disciplines. He said that the university has been witnessing all-round development with the coming up of massive infrastructur-al facilities like the Multipurpose sports complex-cum-auditorium, Open Amphitheatre, augmented digital li-brary facilities, installation of six lifts, etc.,

Prof Suresh Kumar stated that the university had success-fully prepared the blue print for the effective implementa-tion of the National Education Policy-2020 as the coordi-nating university for a total of 11 States.

He also listed out other academic and research initiatives of the university to promote the multidisciplinary ap-proach in academics and research in the true spirit of the NEP-2020. Students and other members of the university's Music Club sang patriotic songs on the occasion.

Senior academic administrators, faculty members, stu-dents, and non-teaching staff took part in the Republic Day celebrations in large numbers.