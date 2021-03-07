A fun way to sound body, agile mind

Sports invariably become synonymous with male and women are embroiled in the eternal fight for their spot in the sport industry, one that is their natural right and none of it comes close to being easy. The cheering crowd, over-enthusiastic sports lovers and news channels can be heard roaring during any championship or world cups held across the globe, but this phenomenon has one condition – the sport should only be cricket. There are few people who know things related to other sports like Hammer throw, javelin throw, shot put, Hockey etc.



Koti Women College offers a wide variety of sports where girls are performing exceptionally well at national and international and bag many prizes.

Sri Harshini, Hockey player who is pursuing her B Sc Food Science at Koti women's college, who represented her college at District and Inter District state meet seniors, said that the sports have made her confident and taught her determination. They've given us the courage to take risks and ask for more – from ourselves and others.

"It was my parents who enrolled me into classical dance, but I had shown no interest" said Harshini who has been diagnosed with diabetic for 6 years. Due to her health issues, her doctor suggested to take up a sport. "There is a huge stadium opposite my house. I visited it to look around, but it took me by surprise that only men were seen playing hockey. I instantly joined them, without thinking that I have the strength or knowledge of techniques to play hockey. What fascinated me was that only a girl in the stadium and none of the girls were interested in hockey in college to play along." Although Hockey is the national sport of India but even then, most people have negligible knowledge about it and won't be able to name even two to three hockey players especially women, but cricket is played in every street she added.

Surprisingly, Sri recalls that she was mesmerised by the team efforts, coordination, collective work that goes into playing hockey. "Suddenly, I was interested in sports and much to my surprise especially in Hockey. it motivated me that I should, I will, and I have to play hockey." She says that initially sport was more of like a physical activity to her for reclaiming her active life. Now it turned out to be a passion and she aims to represent her country at Olympics.

Speaking of why there is no recognition for women in the sports industry, she expressed that there is lack of awareness among people, many women don't take up hockey or javelin throw as it appears more masculine to them and media only presents the picture of cricket here. In foreign countries, every sport is well- known and of equal importance.

Throwing the javelin, chucking an eight-foot long pointed spear, which is, by the way, an Olympic sporting event, has been banned as a high school sport in many parts of the country for decades, but in India javelin throw is legal. On the other hand, Rajeshwari, a National level player in Javelin throw, has a record throw of 20-23m and has participated competitions in Gujarat in 2019 accumulating 3 rank. Supriya, a district-level player in the same sport, has a record of 20-25m. She chose a sport during their school days. "I've laid my hands on running as well but couldn't succeed at it. I came across javelin during school days and there's no looking back since then." said Rajeshwari.

"The competition is less but it's tough. We have the strength physically and emotionally to play a sport. There should be no inclination to a particular side in sports. It's for all," they feel. These girls are well trained by the coaches and have a strict fitness regime to follow up.