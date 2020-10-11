A musical travel through travails of life

Moving from public service advertising to music videos, a genre in which they have experimented earlier, Hyderabad-based Rolling Shutter Films, comprising an impressive collection of young talent and helmed by Sriman Keerthi and Venkat Kalyan, has come up with their latest offering 'O Jeevitham'. With Swetaa Varma playing the protagonist, that of a feisty lady who finds her bearings after a temporary setback the song lip synced by noted playback singer Shaktisree Gopalan is a pure, visual delight.



Produced in association with Take5 Records, the video released on social media platforms on October 2 like YouTube has already gained thousands of views. It has been shared by leading lights of Telugu film industry like film directors Puri Jagannadh, Adivi Sesh, Bharat Kamma, Swaroop R S J and Hari, a renowned film writer.

Since 2017, Rolling Shutter Films has been active working on government, commercial and corporate projects. Hyderabad Police is one of their regular clients and the production house has a range of services from audio/video services which is being executed efficiently over these three years by a host of content writers, script writers, animation and VFX artists.