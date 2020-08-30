A new gateway to widen the scope of education

In recent times where every sector is transforming with uncertainties, job market has become competitive where attaining a job for recent graduates has become difficult as theoretical knowledge is not only the criteria to evaluate your knowledge but practical exposure makes you efficient. Employers today heavily believe on resumes that consists a relevant work history, whether that's the form internships, volunteer work, or actual job experience. Therefore attaining internship experience has become an integral part of the education for all students.



Keeping in mind the recent scenario opting for offline internships is not a feasible option therefore learning virtual is a new trend and best possible alternative available. Virtual international internship has widened the scope of learning as it ensures building up the career-relevant skills and getting internationally-recognized, fostering inter-cultural experience without even travelling or having a stiff 9-5 schedule etc.

Five doors that virtual international internships has broadened

Learning has become affordable

Earlier to undergo international internships it required a lot of travelling costs, accommodation costs, time and many other resources therefore now to learn international all you need is internet connection. Remote working has eliminated all costs which has led to increase in efficiency as now you can sit at home work according to your standard time with limited resources.

Building certified global networks

Virtual internship magnifies the scope of learning as here you're sitting at your homes and gaining experience meeting global standards. Interacting globally helps in making a network of like-minded co- interns, mentors and supervisors. Developing a network in a completely different country helps to create a community of international colleagues and professionals that you can reach out anytime you need.

Learning as per international standards

What can be best then staying at home, working at flexible hours and boosting up knowledge according to global standards? Virtual internships allow students to learn latest and most effective market skills and techniques Which enhances personal training, resumes and adds more chances for students to attain jobs after their education.

Helping in becoming tech-savvy

Unlike pre pandemic times, completing online internships are more about of using technology and understanding communication platforms that businesses are using to stay connected while not working in an office that is Zoom, Slack, Proofhub, Dropbox, Togl, Co-schedule, Google Apps etc by gaining digital advancement you will quickly be able to adapt to the same or similar platforms in your future work environment.

Boosting up of Resume

Working remotely helps in improvising management and self-discipline skills and most importantly adds on the international work experience that you attained. These internships help in making students more responsible as it teaches how to become a self-starter and take initiative, which is highly preferred by the potential employers.

(The author is Founder of EduBrain Group)