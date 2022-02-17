Addressing mental health issues among students

Stress is an inevitable part of our life. When stress becomes overwhelming it can affect our mental and physical wellbeing. The pandemic has added more fuel to it as the school shutdown since march 2019 has wreak havoc in the daily life of students causing number of mental health issues. Students mind set go through developmental changes daily which contributes to stress. Many-a-time when children or teenagers talk to their parents or teachers about mental health, they are simply not acknowledged as anything serious.



Misleading notions from parents to children like 'be positive', 'it's all in your head', are few common responses. We all go through anxiety but students take it seriously when they don't get support from their parents, teachers and peers. Some children also become victim to parental frustration that may arise from job loss or other personal issues. The other factor which gives rise to mental health is the increased screen time and it should be avoided by encouraging with fun activities and games.

Mental health issues are on the rise due to various reasons. Psychosocial factors play a crucial role. Families make it more challenging to balance work and family time. Unrealistic expectations from parents and teachers create a lot of stress in mind for students. Sudden death of a loved ones, failure in academics, trauma, physical or sexual abuse all have a severe psychological impact. Students going through all these should be motivated to have positive attitude towards life.

What can you do at home to help your child's mental health? The first step is to identify the cause and provide support and treatment. As a parent and teacher, it is vital to choose guidance over social stigma. It is crucial to develop a treatment plan for your child if he or she has been diagnosed with a mental or behavioural health condition.

Strategies for teachers to help children with mental health issues:

i Establish a working and collaborative connection with the student: Do not be afraid to talk to students who hardly share their feelings. Always remember silence speaks louder than words. Engage with them and talk to them. Show them you are with them and show support and encouragement. They want someone who cares about them and can notice their suffering without forcing them to seek therapy on their own. Above all, do not abandon them!

i Negative techniques should be avoided: Punishment, sarcasm, disparagement, passive-aggression, and other unpleasant approaches are unproductive and are more likely to perpetuate feelings of ineptitude and poor self-esteem, which can exacerbate depression symptoms.

i Providing extra assistance and adjusting the tasks: Instead of lowering expectations or awarding unearned grades, grant additional time or divide assignments into smaller portions. Assist the student in creating routines or study habits, or link the student with others who are interested in helping as part of a range of classroom adjustments.

i Conducting activities: Scheduling enjoyable activities and offering opportunities for successful leadership are two examples. It is vital that students feel included in the school community and allow them to participate in such activities.

i Speak with your school Psychologist, Counsellor, or School Social Worker: They play a vital role in finding out the emotional distress of students and will be able to provide recommendations on how to help particular students, whether via direct assistance or partnership with the family or other community agencies.

(The author is the Head of School, Ekya School, J P Nagar)