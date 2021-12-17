  • Menu
Australian Deputy Consul General visits UoH
Australian Deputy Consul General visits UoH

Michael Costa, Deputy Consul General from Australian Consulate-General, Chennai visited ASPIRE incubation centres of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here on Thursday and interacted with the ASPIRE-UoH and start-ups at Incubation centres.

Hyderabad: Michael Costa, Deputy Consul General from Australian Consulate-General, Chennai visited ASPIRE incubation centres of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here on Thursday and interacted with the ASPIRE-UoH and start-ups at Incubation centres.

The ASPIRE team comprising of Profs G S Prasad, P Reddanna, S Rajagopal and G Rajaram along with CEO's of ASPIRE-TBI and ASPIRE-BioNEST participated in the interactions and explained about the initiatives taken by the ASPIRE and the University of Hyderabad in creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem in the university.

Costa briefed the ASPIRE team about the upcoming new initiatives of the Australian government for promoting bilateral relations and collaborations for start-ups between two countries. Costa praised the activities of ASPIRE and start-ups in deep tech sectors. Both the teams agreed to explore the possibilities of initiating joint programs related to innovation and entrepreneurship.

