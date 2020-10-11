Balancing business and family

The good ol' spirit of the American dream passed down through many generations is timeless. We were once explorers, settlers, and adventurers, and now entrepreneurs. People strike gold today with a unique business idea. Sounds exciting but comes with many a struggle for an entrepreneur. One of the most common challenges is to balance business with family.



Managing work-life balance is something that can eliminate stress and improve your overall life as an entrepreneur. By starting to manage your own time, plan and understand your activities, what satisfies you and what doesn't satisfy you, know what creates value for your customers, but also for you and your family.

Set clear boundaries

While an employee has fixed hours in and out, a business owner, has no such thing as off the clock. One of the most crucial things you can do for yourself, your family and your business.

Physical boundaries

There are many of ways you can establish boundaries and be successful. If you work from home, designate a specific area where the only thing you do is work. While you occupy this space, it can also act as a good indicator for family members who may be home to respect the fact that you need to be focused on work.

Scheduling boundaries

Entrepreneurs have complete control of how and when their business should be run. Set work hours according to when the business most needs you to operate and plan ahead, by creating a reasonable schedule that will allow for balance.

Enjoy routines

Routines help in building habits that will help make you successful in the long run.

The key is to constantly be prioritising and maintaining self-discipline out of the sheer desire to do your personal best for yourself, for your family and for your business. Question it? What's important - Business or family or both? How do you strike a balance between the two crucial entities - business and family life? When business booms, it's a real delight. And when family happiness multiplies, there's a reason to celebrate. We draw a synergy and a striking equation of balance quotient which sets in to enhance our joy.

Family is a pillar of foundation that builds work life balance on all crucial ingredients viz mental and physical canvas to all key aspirations, positivity, trust, agility, willpower, determination, confidence and motivation, and above all the good vibes which determine our success in a venture.

While work balance can be maintained with a strong purpose, dedication, people skills or strong professional networking, consistency, gaining a customer delight and commanding credibility or respect from various quarters.

Ways to improve work - life balance

It's a herculean task to maintain work -home balance.

N Reduce travel time

N Delegation reduces strain.

N Strong mentally and physically.

N Positive outlook.

N Integrity of thought and action.

N Time management

N Believe in oneself.

So, how does one balance work, family and everything else? For one thing, you need to accept that you have to make many compromises, have a positive attitude and know that it can be done Finding balance between our work passion and earning income is even more complicated if you are married. For start-up entrepreneurs or independent folks it can be intimidating but possible.

Family first

Balancing a job, a new business and family can be a challenge, especially when only one of these pays the bills. Happiness of your family comes first, and benefits greatly.

Prioritise health

New entrepreneurs most times sacrifice their health while trying to balance work. A healthy mind and body make one unstoppable.

Be grateful

Getting caught up in the negative aspect of a startup business and polluted people especially when trying to balance numerous other obligations is a challenge. Never complain but rather be grateful and appreciate everything in life. This boosts positivity and has a massive impact on our ability to take on new challenges.

Work smarter

Starting a new business requires a lot of time more so while working a job and balancing a family requires more time than most new entrepreneurs expect.

Build relationships

With shared experiences of like- minded people, we create a strong rapport and support system. Focus and dedication to family, health and appreciation will build a solid foundation upon which other results and achievements will be an add-on. All businesses require too much work until they become independent from entrepreneurs for whom work-life balance is a struggle. You live with family. You have your greatest treasure – your family.

Frequently asked questions

q How can I balance my work, my home and my life?

q How can I achieve better work-life balance?

q How can I balance my work and my personal life?

If you are not an organised entrepreneur, you can't make enough balance between your personal and business activities. Plan ahead your day, week, month and year related to your business and non-business activities. Your plan must be based on your business and personal goals. Harmonise your promises and achievements of everything that you plan for your business and your personal life. Organise your business and personal activities. Work-life balance is a concept that implements managing business and non-business life to achieve optimal working hours that can enable one to have a beautiful non-business life.