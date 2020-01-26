Banaras Hindu University's winter ice-cream treat for kids & diabetics

Varanasi: Ice creams will no longer be taboo for children in winters or for diabetics round the year.

The Banaras Hindu University's Dairy Development and Food Technology Department has prepared a new herbal ice cream which not only tastes good but also increases one's immunity levels.

Under the guidance of research head Prof Dinesh Chandra Rai, two students -- Vishal Jain and Shashank -- have come up with this new ice cream after months of trial.

Vishal Jail said that the ice-cream developed by them is rich in anti-oxidants which will help children develop immunity.

The ice cream has been developed in four flavours -- Tulsi (basil), Saunf (fennel seed), Mulethi (Liquorice) and a mixed flavour.

Prof Rai said that the ice -cream would help in treating cold, cough and blood pressure and would serve as a functional food too.

"It will not raise blood sugar level-in fact, it will help diabetic patients in lowering sugar levels." He said.

Prof Rai said that the BHU was in talks with several ice-cream companies and was also keen to share technology with those young persons who wanted to have a start-up. He said that such youths would be given a special training course for six months.

The students are now planning to develop 'shrikhand' that will also have medicinal properties.