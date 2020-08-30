Being a rockstar in the interview process

Time and tide waits for none. Today's competitive atmosphere in the job market adds stress and turmoil when students are ready to face the most testing and trying process of the job selection process through interview. Factors of fear and forgetfulness dominate their thinking and performance. But we need to examine why most students fail in this dreadful exercise? What can be done to counter this factor with boldness and a fiery go- getting attitude?



Factors affecting student performance in an Interview:

Memory loss happens often as the right methodology is not applied. Memory shapes up both our long term and short term thinking. This affects the thinking process as the brain becomes a storehouse of both long term and short memory.

Fear psychosis is the resultant action of low confidence and lack of focus. It also results because of lack of awareness on a subject matter.

Pattern of preparation or the module of learning has to be both theory induced with practicality. This helps in turn in using the right approach which enhances understanding and comprehending a topicality or specialisation of competent value.

Right methodology of facing the board also involves various dimensions of social skilling which is a prerequisite to be a rockstar. Balance between subject specialisation and varied skills will benefit the student community immensely.

Theory and practicals have to be balanced. Lack of interest in specific subjects has to be addressed. Teaching mechanism in educational institutions has to be given a facelift with modern and traditional modules of teaching so that every student faces and accepts the system by adopting best student friendly practices e.g. better equipped for interview with open hands.

Linear learning can made easy through modules or techniques that are beneficial to student community who are the future generation of the country to be dynamic leaders with strong personalities. Satya and Sai with roots in Hyderabad are contemplating their study with passion and great dreams in their hearts. Satya is pursuing her Teacher Training in Kakinada has chosen teaching for greener pastures. She considers teaching profession as a noble one and is gearing to meet the challenges. She states that skilling is mandatory to meet her requirement as it helps her better to relate to students once she becomes a teacher.

Sai aims to be a Software Engineer, practices various social skilling techniques to boost his morale and personality. He is a child prodigy and good at dance, games including badminton.Their role models are their parents Chakravorty and Durga whom they look up to by emulating.

One should put his or her best foot forward by understanding how well the conversation can take place between the interview board and the aspirational candidate.Good stories can help add value and relate to the interview board as it simplifies the comprehension of one's personality. It will be an instant hit.

First impression makes the best impression. As the adage goes, students to make themselves the most preferred candidate in the wish list of the company recruitment, must tone up their skills apart from the academic excellence they showcase. With good communications skills, public speaking, body language, creative writing, etiquette, personality development, confidence, motivation, creating professional and personal impact and many more can take them places. Nothing comes easy but with smart work, intelligence and daredevil attitude one can score a handful of brownie points and become the creme of the creme in the industry of their choice.

If one is confident in the pursuit of their dreams, then there is no looking back or leaving any stone unturned. To sail in the direction of your dreams, all you have to do is just believe in yourself and conquer the world.