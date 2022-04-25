Best-out-of-waste activities organised for kids

The students celebrated the important national and international days with great enthusiasm as it is an opportunity to spread awareness and educate children about critical causes and issues.

The Jasudben ML School celebrated Earth Day by organising best-out-of-waste activities. Prior to this day, they also held a career fair and a workshop for children.

Uniquely celebrated this day, where the students created placards at home about conservation of earth, water and soil. The students along with their teachers went with these placards to higher grades to spread their messages.

Along with this, the teachers of the primary section also performed a puppet show while children participated in social awareness activities like creating a compost bin, using waste material to make best out of waste items, and making bird feeders.

Meanwhile, the higher secondary department organised a career fair for its students. At the same time, primary students celebrated with a no bag day as per the recommendations of the NEP 2020. Instead, every student brought a sapling with their names written on it.

Also, a 'clean your classrooms' initiative saw students collect trash and clean their classrooms using cleaning cloths.