Beyond degrees: The shift toward skill-driven careers

As the world of work continues to evolve, so does the landscape of higher education. Technological advancements, shifting industry demands, and a rapidly changing global economy are reshaping the skills required for success in the workforce. In this context, students preparing for careers over the next five to ten years should focus not just on developing specific skills in relation to the course studied, but also on broader skill sets such as adaptability, and career-building experiences that will enable them to thrive in an ever-changing job market.

The evolving relationship between education and industry

In the past, a degree was often seen as the key to a well-defined career path, with students graduating and heading directly into jobs based on their field of study. Today, however, the relationship between education and industry is more collaborative. Universities are increasingly focusedon preparing students with skills employers actively seek, including technical knowledge and critical soft skills such as problem-solving, communication, and adaptability. A significant development in higher education is the growing emphasis on employability skills. Many universities now incorporate structured work experience, internships, and placements into their degree programs.

Developing transferable skills

Over the next five to ten years, students should focus on developing transferable skillsalongside those associated with their field of study; skills that apply across various industries and roles, including critical thinking, communication, creativity, and teamwork. Employers are increasingly seeking candidates who can think critically, collaborate effectively, and adapt to changing environments; making these skills essential to be able to stand out from other applicants.

As industries become increasingly digital, digital literacy will be a critical skill. Universities ensure that students are exposed to cutting-edge technologies and industry trends. At Nottingham Trent University, for example, students engage with research-driven learning in fields like AI, machine learningand robotics, preparing them for the technology-driven careers of the future.

The value of industry partnerships and global opportunities

As students prepare for a globalized workforce, industry partnerships and international exposure are increasingly important. Universities are connecting students with businesses to help them secure work placements and internships, both locally and internationally. These partnerships provide students with practical skills, industry networks, and global opportunities.

Fostering innovation and research in education

Another key element in preparing students for the future workforce is innovation. Universities that invest in research and emerging technologies give students the chance to engage with cutting-edge fields. As industries continue to evolve, students need to stay ahead of the curve in areas like AI, machine learning, and advanced display technologies.

The focus on research excellence in these fields ensures that students are not only prepared for current industry needs but also equipped to drive the future of these industries. Research-driven approaches, like those at Nottingham Trent University, ensure that students are exposed to the latest developments, keeping them at the forefront of technological advancements.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 predicts that 170 million new jobs will be created globally this decade, underscoring the need for universities to align their curricula with global macro trends. This alignment ensures that students acquire the skills necessary for the jobs of the future.

Preparing for a lifetime of learning

As the job market becomes more dynamic, the concept of lifelong learning is gaining importance. Students must be prepared to continue learning and upskilling throughout their careers. The ability to adapt to new technologies and work processes will be essential for long-term success, especially as automation and digital transformation reshape industries. In conclusion, the skills that matter most in the next five to ten years will not just be technical expertise, but the ability to innovate, adapt, and continuously learn. By focusing on employability skills, fostering innovation, and building strong industry ties, universities are helping students not just secure their first job but also lay the foundation for successful, flexible careers in an ever-evolving world.

(The author is Senior Regional Manager, Nottingham Trent University)