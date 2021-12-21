Book on Alzheimer's published by UoH faculty

  • Menu
Highlights

Hyderabad: Prof Pramod K Nayar, faculty in Department of English, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has authored a book, Alzheimer's Disease Memoirs: Poetics of the Forgetting Self, published by Springer.

The book examines writings by persons in the early stages of AD and biographies of such persons by their caretakers. The chapters are organised around "the wounded self", "the wounded narrative", "bio-sociality" and questions of "care".

Themes and formal features of numerous AD texts, such as the "AD commons", stigmatisation, bio-value, the "dysnarrative", the "affectively coherent narrative", among others, come in for attention.

Among Nayar's newest books are The Human Rights Graphic Novel (2021), Essays in Celebrity Culture (2021), Eco-precarity (2019), Brand Postcolonial (2018), Bhopal's Ecological Gothic (2017), Human Rights and Literature (2016). His work most recently appeared in Journal of Posthumanism, Biography, Celebrity Studies, Narrative, besides anthologies like B R Ambedkar: The Quest for Justice, The Edinburgh History of Reading, Routledge International Handbook of Charisma, The Bloomsbury Handbook of Post-humanism.

