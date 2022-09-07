BRAOU holds lecture on Kaloji Narayana Rao memorial

Hyderabad: Dr B R Ambedkar Open University organised Kaloji Narayana Rao Memorial Lecture as part of his 108th Birthday Celebrations on its campus here on Wednesday.

The chief guest Darbhasayanam Srinivasacharya, noted poet and writer, delivered lecture on 'Kaloji Kavitvam Manava Viluvalu'. He said he was with Kaloji for the development of society and he fought till the end for the doctrine he believed in. He always promoted the society with his straightforward writings.

They used the dialects used by the people along with the Telangana language and slang. He explained that if he got angry about any matter, he used to criticize it regardless of whether it was big or small. Kaloji's humble life is ideal for next generations.

Prof K Seetharama Rao, Vice-Chancellor, BRAOU, who presided said Kaloji stood in the front row among Telangana veterans and reminded that during his life, he had the philosophy of Telangana language, Telangana accent and the separate Statewood for Telangana. It is stated that Kaloji's writings were the lifeblood of the Telangana movement.

Prof E Sudha Rani, Director (Academic), BRAOU, welcomed and introduced the program and the chief guest. The program was attended by the Directors, Deans, Heads of the branches, Teaching and Non-teaching Staff members and representatives of various service associations.

Earlier, chief guest Darbhasayanam Srinivasacharya, Prof K Seetharama Rao, Prof E Sudha Rani, Directors, garlanded the portrait of Kaloji Narayana Rao and offered rich floral tributes.