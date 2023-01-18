BSF signs MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University for training, research

The Border Security Force (BSF) has signed an MoU with Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) for training, academics, research and consultancy towards security aspects for its personnel, the central varsity said on Tuesday.

A delegation of the border guarding force led by Inspector General of Police (Training) at the BSF headquarters in New Delhi, Raja Babu Singh, visited the university on Monday for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing event. The MoU will focus on training, academics, research, extension and consultancy towards security aspects for BSF personnel, the university stated in a release. Under the agreement, a joint certification mechanism will be set up to assist in supplementing skills, knowledge and core competencies of BSF personnel, it said. "An assessment tool will also be developed overtime which will help in continuous monitoring of the training modules being delivered to security professionals," the release said. "This MoU will not only help the core organisation but also non-core sectors such as BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) with possible avenues," RRU Vice-Chancellor Bimal Patel said. Inspector General Singh said the agreement marks beginning of a new journey for the two institutions. "This new journey of the BSF with the RRU on accreditation, innovation, research and incubation will enhance skills of BSF personnel and vice-versa for a university dedicated towards national security and which is considered to be a jewel of our Nation," Singh said.

The RRU, a pioneering national security and police university functioning under the Union home ministry, was established by an act of Parliament in 2020.