Certificate courses for non-DU students from next year

New Delhi: From next year, housewives, retirees and working professionals who want to pursue certain subjects but do not want a degree, may be able to attend classes with regular Delhi University students.

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh has said the varsity is planning to introduce certificate courses for non-DU students from January next year. The VC informed that the matter will be put up in the next Academic Council meeting on August 3. A person, who is not a DU student, will be able to pursue a maximum of two courses at a time and the credits attained will be added to his/her academic bank of credit.

The Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) is a virtual storehouse which will keep digitally stored records of academic credits secured by a student. At the end of the course, students will get a certificate. Singh said this will help people who want to learn about a particular topic or skill but do not want to get a full-time degree.

"Some students want to pursue just a few subjects and do not want a degree. We are planning to start course-based registration for citizens, they can come and take classes with students of the varsity," he said. "You will get a certificate at the end and it will be added to your academic bank of credit. The applicant could be a student and also a working person.

A person who is retired can also come and study," he added. The course can be any subject for a particular programme and for which, the applicant will come and sit with DU students to pursue the degree. The details in this regard are being worked out.

Explaining further, he said for instance, there are three courses being taught to first year students of BA(Hons) Political Science and someone might want to study about constitutional values, one of the courses, so they will be allowed to do, provided they meet some eligibility criterion that will be decided. "We are working on details as to decide the prerequisite requirements and the minimum age to pursue a particular course.