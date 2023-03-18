Code-free creativity workshop for students held

Hyderabad: Quixy, a leading No-Code technology platform from Hyderabad, in collaboration with The Shri Ram Universal School, organised a unique 'Code-Free Creativity Workshop' for students. The purpose of this first-of-its kind workshop, was to introduce students to the world of application building in its simplest form. The instructors, in their expert capacity, enabled the 10th grade students in building their very first chatbot. The chatbot, built from scratch, also employed the now famousChatGPT, which elicited eager participation from the students.

Divided into sessions, the workshop drove 3 interesting projects – creating a Chatbot for a school's annual day, building an expenses tracker to facilitate easier accounting of expenses incurred during school activities, and designing a creative website. These projects are oriented towards granting accountability and creativity to the students. The domain experts explained the possibilities of no-code technology in building websites, apps, chatbots, and games among others.