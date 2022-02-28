Creating new job opportunities for youth

Meet Abhishek Biswas, Founder at Sattvik Council of India, world's first and pioneering vegetarian food and lifestyle standard development organisation to promote the certification of vegetarian food.



He is introducing a six-month long Sattvik Quality Management Course (SQMC) for Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC).

The main objective of this course is to help enhance skills of the youth and to help provide them with a means of generating disposable income. This course is coupled with an additional one-month rider module to create a skilled and prepared workforce for the IRCTC.

In addition to creating new job opportunities for the youth, the course is also aimed to positively impact the employment rate. Post completion of the course, students will be eligible to take on the roles of auditors, trainers, and marketing professionals.

Tell us more about the course?



To support the initiative of Skill Development of the country, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) explored the demand and supply gap of manpower for the vegetarian food industry in the current environment. It has been designed to fathom the aspirations of millennial and youths towards the vocational skill and training across different sectors and specific job roles.

Sattvik Quality Management Certification Course, duration of six months will be accessible to all the students who want to pursue their career in the field of "Food Auditor" or "Trainer of Trainers". One of the key points of this course, student will get the opportunity to work with Industries such as IRCTC, Bureau Veritas and Bikanerwala.

Aim behind launching this course



Over the past decade, organisation has changed dramatically. As a result, workforce skills and requirements have also changed. But while this has happened, one sector has lagged behind associating workforce skills with education. For many years the educational systems have fostered an increasing number of educated and trained individuals for the benefit of the individual and society. With the changing realities of the business environment, the gap between business education and expectations of business organizations tends to limit the market availability of skilled resources.

How this course is going to benefit the students?



This course is going to provide an opportunity to students in the field of "Food Safety Auditor" that is responsible for Implementing and authorities, developing and reviewing quality and safety policies, managing audits and overseeing manufacturing and production processes. The food safety auditor conducts periodic audits to determine if the client is complying with Sattvik management standards and 'Food Safety Trainer' i.e is responsible for engaging and empowering students to successfully learn about Sattvik in depth by research-based strategies and creates a successful professional development experience for students.

What is your long term goal in the field of education?



Environment is well placed as an essential means through which cities become functional, modern, and liveable places, and are the ideal setting for the innovation and implementation of businesses and ideas. In addition, they are a place in which existing gaps in market inclusion are easily widened amongst those who, for various reasons, have not received adequate training, such as young people without qualifications that have several difficulties in the access to higher education.

Our educational system suffers from a lack of training with regards to the employment skills that need to be integrated into current society, as these have a crucial role for achieving success in the workplace. In addition, the emphasis should be placed on the interest of identifying & creating those skills in order to develop appropriate training programs in higher education for employment generation. SCI aims to create almost 1 lakh jobs by 2025 and with those jobs students' dispensable income would be generated. The students can become food auditor/trainer of trainers by certifying themselves into Sattvik Quality Management Course which can create the employability.

Sattvik Quality Management Course



Duration of the course: Six months

Who can apply: Undergraduate and graduation

For registration: Visit [email protected]

Job oriented course: Min.salary 12,000/-month

Last date of registration – 2nd March, 2022