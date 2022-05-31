Creating world of new opportunities

Over the past decade, India has come to be known as the land of opportunities in terms of education, manufacturing and business operations. As per the data provided by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), GDP from manufacturing in India increased to Rs. 5914.75 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 from Rs. 5867.75 billion in the third quarter of 2021.



The country is now gearing to expand its technical skills and for the same shifting the focus on imparting software training to the third generation. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has conceptualised a new initiative that would provide opportunities to the younger generation to sharpen their technical knowledge and spark a sense of eagerness to explore subsequent employment opportunities.

Speaking to the Hans India, Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, explained that given the abundance of High IQ and manpower talent India has, the next step forward for education sector would be to connect right applicants to skill trainers and varied courses providing specialisation on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Block Chain, Big Data, Cloud Computing, and so on and so forth.

While cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad are known as the software and start-up destinations, Chandrasekhar said that the government is now targeting at creating job providers and skill trainers at every nook and corner of the country through AICTE's latest initiative. The yet to be launched programme, called 'ABCDEFGHI', will enable youngsters from Class 7 to Graduation level to apply on the portal of AICTE for internships that would provide them with numerous opportunities necessary to build a future entrepreneur.

"There is no dearth of talent here in India. But what we lack is awareness. A child you might know more about AI or drone technology than you and me, might not know how to access the necessary skills for it. Which is why we conceptualized 'ABCDEFGHI'. It is to teach our youngsters the ABC's of upcoming, future technologies," the AICTE CCO explained.

He elaborated that the initiative will not only connect concerned students to the skill training and internship opportunities, but also bring onboard thousands of established companies as well as start-ups to hire the future-ready talent pool. As the world ushers into the new age of technologies, from med-care, to nano-fibre textile, from cyber-security to quantum computing, the requirement of human resources is shifting from physical space to virtual world expertise.

One of the apex technical education bodies has also said that the programme will be free of cost, thus making it easier for the students to access all the available information on 30 emerging technologies that have been identified by AICTE. So far the opportunities to hire stands with companies headquartered in India as well as indigenous MSMEs.