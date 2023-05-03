New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched the CU-Chayan portal on Tuesday, aimed at streamlining the recruitment process for faculty in central universities. The portal serves as a one-stop platform for universities to manage and monitor the entire recruitment process, including applications, shortlisting, and interview scheduling. The portal provides a common platform for listing of vacancies/advertisements/jobs across all Central Universities. The portal makes the recruitment process completely online starting from application to screening with alerts to all the users of the portal.

“The CU-Chayan portal is designed to be user-friendly and meets the requirements of all stakeholders in the faculty recruitment process. The UGC created this portal to facilitate a conducive environment for universities and applicants, allowing universities to independently manage all stages of recruitment, as they currently do, said UGC Chairman Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar

The features of CU-Chayan portal



• Single applicant login for applying to any/all Central Universities

• Real-time tracking of application

• Personalised dashboard for each Applicant

• Admin dashboard for each University/Department

• Built-in email communication tool

• Online feedback/reference for Applicants

• Real-time analysis and application insights

The benefits of applicants who wish to apply for a faculty position in CUs

For applicants, the platform offers a range of features, including a consolidated listing of job openings across all participating universities, a single login for applying to any of the universities, and personalised dashboards to help manage the application process.The applicant can also search for jobs using various filters like University name, location, designation, category, subject, type of employment, experience, education level, etc.

From the applicants perspective, they will be able to access the faculty application process of any CU from this single portal. They can keep updating their application from the Personalized dashboard for each applicant and transfer this application to any CU which has advertised faculty positions. Registered applicants will also get an auto email informing about the new vacancies advertised by any CU. This portal is only for the faculty vacancies arising in all CUs.

“The development of the CU-Chayan portal involved the input and feedback of Vice-Chancellors from all Central Universities. The portal can be customized to meet the specific needs of each university, and UGC will provide training to ensure universities are able to make the most of the platform,” Prof Jagadesh added.

For Universities, the platform provides real-time tracking of applications, customized admin dashboards, and configurable advertisement rules. It also enables a completely online process including payment gateways, from initial application to screening, and includes built-in email communication tools and online feedback and reference options for referees. In addition, the platform provides real-time analysis and insights into the application process.The Screening Committee of the University can view details of the applicants, points/research scores given by the system, and check the uploaded document against each entry. Points and comments of the Screening Committee can also be recorded in the portal itself.

Using this portal, Central Universities will continue to advertise the positions, collect online applications, shortlist the applicants, conduct the interviews and appoint the faculty members as they were doing earlier. All the above activities will be carried out through the Admin dashboard for each University on this portal. UGC will be maintaining this portal for the benefit of all the CUs and is not a centralized recruitment process for all CUs. All CUs will continue to have their autonomy in the recruitment process and all the recruitments will be done by the respective CUs.

Future recruitments will take place on the portal, while current recruitments continue as normal. The portal does not centralize recruitment but provides a common platform for all CUs to maintain autonomy in their recruitment process.

The portal can be accessed at https://curec.samarth.ac.in/W